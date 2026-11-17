Billy Stokoe's prison term for killing Gloria Stephenson on an e-bike is increased to eight and a half years by the Court of Appeal after the original sentence was deemed unduly lenient.

Billy Stokoe, now 20 years old, has had his prison sentence increased by a year and nine months after he killed 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson on a defective e-bike. The Court of Appeal ruled that the original six-year term was insufficient for the fatal collision that occurred in Sunderland on May 16, 2025. The new sentence requires Stokoe to serve eight years and six months behind bars.

Appeal Court Quashes Original Sentencing Decision

The Solicitor General Andy Slaughter referred the original sentence to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the initial punishment was unduly lenient. Three judges, led by Lord Justice Stuart Smith, agreed with this assessment and increased the detention time. They described the previous prison term as not possible to justify given the severity of the crime and the reckless behavior involved in the incident.

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Ride on Defective Sur-Ron Causes Fatal Collision

Gloria Stephenson was walking her daughter's dog and completing her daily 10,000 steps when Stokoe crashed into her at a zebra crossing. The teenager was riding a defective Sur-Ron e-bike that had only one working brake while high on substances. Footage showed he performed a dangerous one-handed maneuver and failed to slow down or avoid the pensioner before the impact.

Callous Actions After Crash and Immediate Family Anger

After leaving Mrs. Stephenson motionless on the ground, Stokoe retrieved his bike and sped off to hide it at a friend's home. He changed his clothes before returning home, displaying a callous disregard for the victim. Julie Francis, Mrs. Stephenson's daughter, lambasted the initial six-year sentence as an insult to her mother's memory and questioned if the judge believed her life was worth just three years and four months in jail.

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Bail Requests and Distress at Police Station

Bodycam footage from the police station showed Stokoe tearfully asking if Mrs. Stephenson was dead when his mother drove him in to surrender. Despite this apparent distress, he requested to vary bail conditions to attend the Sunderland Championship play-off final at Wembley ten days later. He also sought permission for a paid-for family holiday and looked for Halloween party tickets on social media.

Legal Arguments Regarding Mitigation and Danger

Suki Dhadda for the Solicitor General argued that Stokoe was performing an obviously highly dangerous maneuver with only one working brake. She stated the sentencing judge may have used the wrong starting point and given too much weight to mitigation. Helen Towers for the defense argued Stokoe was immature and glued to his phone but insisted the original sentence was not a gross error.