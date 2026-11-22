The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and the “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” actress posed alongside the newlyweds at the wedding on Saturday.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and the “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” actress posed alongside the newlyweds and Hurley’s son, Damian, at the lavish Palm Springs, California, nuptials Saturday.

Billy Ray Cyrus attended his daughter Miley Cyrus’ lavish wedding to Maxx Morando on Saturday. Billy Ray, 65, looked dapper in all black for the ceremony, while Hurley, 61, stunned in a low-cut black dress that featured a high slit. The “Party in the U.S.A. ” singer and Billy Ray’s sweet wedding moment comes after years of family drama.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Attends Miley Cyrus Wedding In $7,400 Gaurav Gupta Gown

In May 2025, Miley took to her Instagram Stories to clear up the rumors about her feud with her parents.

“I rarely comment on rumors, but my mama and I are too tight for anything to ever come between us,” she wrote at the time. “She’s my best friend. Like a lot of moms, she doesn’t know how to work her phone and somehow unfollowed me — simple, coincidental and uninteresting,” the Disney alum added. The pop star said she and Billy Ray “have had our challenges over the years.

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” “Now in my 30s, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built, and time has done a lot of healing. grateful for the good health and love that flows through my family,” she added.a song about her dad that she described at the time as a “peace offering for someone had lost for a time but always loved.

”The pop star released a song about Billy Ray last year. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Daily Stardust / BACKGRIDThe pop star released a song about Billy Ray last year.