Billy Ray Cyrus Updates 'You Are My Everything' For Romance With Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus releases an updated version of his hit song dedicated to his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, marking a romantic milestone in their relationship.

Billy Ray Cyrus has released an updated version of his signature ballad, " You Are My Everything," explicitly aligning the track with his ongoing romance with actress and model Elizabeth Hurley. The revised version of the song was made available on Friday, November 6, serving as a featured track on his deluxe album edition. This musical release coincides with a period of heightened public interest regarding the singer's personal life and his relationship with the British star.

Lyrical Dedication To Elizabeth Hurley

The updated track features specific vocal lines that directly reference the depth of Cyrus's feelings for his partner. In the new recording, the sixty-five-year-old singer delivers the lyrics, "Oh, how I love you, and I always will / Forever and ever / Till time's standing still." He continues with affectionate verses, stating, "Know that you're with me / Like the air that I breathe / I'll be beside you / And fight for your dreams." These additions frame the song as a personal declaration of enduring love rather than just a generic pop ballad.

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The chorus remains consistent with the original hit, reaffirming the central theme of the song. Cyrus sings, "'Cause you are my everything / Everything I am because of you / You are my sunshine, my wind and my rain / You are my everything." The release of this deluxe version allows the artist to recontextualize his most famous love song for a new chapter in his life, connecting his past musical success with his current romantic happiness.

Origin Story From Christmas In Paradise

The romantic connection between Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley traces its roots back to their collaboration in the 2022 film "Christmas in Paradise." The couple began dating in early 2025, nearly three years after they first worked together on the set of the holiday movie. Cyrus has frequently recounted how their relationship evolved from their brief professional interaction during the production of the film in the Caribbean.

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According to the singer, their on-screen chemistry was palpable despite having very few scenes together. He recalled that Hurley would frequently approach him during filming to discuss the music, specifically praising his writing skills. He shared that she would ask, "Do you hear me? 'You Are My Everything' is the best song you've ever written." This persistent appreciation for his artistry helped lay the foundation for their personal relationship, creating a bond that extended far beyond their professional roles.

Social Media Celebration And Relationship Timeline

Billy Ray Cyrus announced the release of the updated song on Instagram on Thursday, November 5, sharing a clip from the music video. He captioned the post with reflections on his current state of mind, writing, "What a year it's been! 'You Are My Everything' is out this Friday. Thankful for God's timing." The post included a heartfelt toast to love and an explicit dedication to his girlfriend, whom he referred to as his "dearest Elizabeth." This public acknowledgment serves to solidify their status as a couple in the eyes of the media and their fans.

The singer has characterized their relationship as a "magical couple of years," indicating that their connection has deepened significantly since they started dating. The release of the song coincides with rumors circulating about the pair's future, including speculation that they may have secretly become engaged. These rumors gained traction in October when Hurley posted mirror selfies that sparked widespread discussion among celebrity watchers and followers of the couple.

Relationship Strength And Recent History

Despite the swirling rumors of an engagement, sources confirm that Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley remain solid and committed to one another. An exclusive report from Us Weekly on Thursday, March 5, noted that the couple is "very much in sync" and continues to spend quality time together in Los Angeles. This stability comes as they approach the one-year anniversary of their official social media debut, which took place last Easter on the Caribbean island of Nevis.

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Their relationship developed against the backdrop of significant personal changes for the singer. At the time their romance became public, Billy Ray Cyrus had recently finalized his divorce from his wife of twenty-nine years, Tish Cyrus, who is fifty-nine years old. The transition marked a major life change for the country music icon, who has since found new love and creative inspiration. The singer has publicly credited Hurley for her support during difficult times, recalling how she reached out to offer friendship and encouragement when his life felt challenging. This mutual support system appears to be the driving force behind the renewed energy and dedication reflected in his latest musical release.