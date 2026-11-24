Billy Ray Cyrus shared photos from his daughter Miley Cyrus's Palm Springs wedding after she married Maxx Morando on Saturday

‘s Palm Springs wedding after she married Maxx Morando on Saturday. Members of the Cyrus clan — including mom Tish and sister Noah — were spotted gathering for the couple’s rehearsal dinner in Southern California before the ceremony, and her father attended alongside girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian.

“My little girl married the love of her life! I can’t describe how beautiful it felt to have all my family together in one room, united by love,” wrote Billy in his tribute posted to social media alongside snapshots from the celebration including a black-and-white photo of him dancing with Miley.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Helps Reunite Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus for Wedding

“ words can’t begin to express how proud you make me every day… I’m the proudest dad alive!! I’m so honored to welcome you to the family! ” he continued. Billy also wished his daughter a happy birthday on Monday, two days after the wedding, and called the couple “a match made in heaven,” adding, “I can’t wait to keep celebrating you both today and forever!

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” The musician also posted smiling photos taken alongside Hurley, Damian, Noah, his son Christopher, and a childhood picture of Miley winking at the camera while sporting a “Rockstar” shirt. Previously Unseen Footage of Led Zeppelin at Madison Square Garden Surfaces After 49 Yearsin December 2025 after four years of dating.

Morando is currently the drummer of the band Liily, a band that Cyrus featured inAmid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before AuctionParke’s Latest Drop Is on the Way & It's Expected To Be 20% Off for Black Friday 2026 — What To Know