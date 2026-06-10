Billy Ray Cyrus: I Was Sent Home from Hospital with Toxicity, Credit Prayer Rock for Recovery

Billy Ray Cyrus has spoken out about his miraculous recovery from vocal paralysis, crediting a prayer rock and his family for helping him through this difficult time.

Billy Ray Cyrus has faced numerous challenges throughout his career, including a vocal paralysis diagnosis in 2024 that left him unable to sing. However, the musician has reportedly made a miraculous recovery and is now able to produce music once again.

Cyrus credits a prayer rock and his family for helping him through this difficult time. In an interview, he revealed that he was sent home from the hospital with his body 'blowing up' due to a mysterious toxicity, and he used the prayer rock to plead for a miracle. Since being diagnosed, Cyrus has been working on making music again, including playing his daughter Noah's song 'Don't Put It All On Me.

' His son Braison credited the singer's recovery to his dedication to finding his voice, stating, 'I've spent the last year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. ' Billy Ray Cyrus' personal life has also experienced significant changes, including a divorce, which he has reflected on in interviews. He has stated that he has learned to let go of the past and focus on the future, believing that some changes are necessary for personal growth.

Cyrus has also been open about the challenges he has faced in his career, including the commercial failure of a 1998 album, on which his daughter Miley Cyrus was featured





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Billy Ray Cyrus Music Vocal Paralysis Miracle Recovery

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