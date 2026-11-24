Miley Cyrus parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus were seen in Los Angeles on Monday after the weekend wedding of Miley Cyrus to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs.

Miley Cyrus father Billy Ray Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus were both observed in Los Angeles on Monday, marking the days following the highly anticipated weekend wedding of their famous daughter to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, California.

Parents React To Wedding Ceremony

Billy Ray Cyrus, aged 65, was spotted in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday while engaging with a parking meter, dressed in a gray zip-up hoodie layered over a black shirt, paired with maroon sweatpants and sunglasses against the chilly autumn backdrop. He shared his immediate reactions with TMZ, stating that the absolute highlight of the event was the profound sense that the love between the newlyweds would last forever, describing the ceremony itself as beautiful. The country music icon, whose divorce from Tish was finalized in 2023 after a 29-year marriage, also took to the social media platform X to post a series of images celebrating the weekend union, alongside birthday wishes for Miley who turned 34 on Monday. He wrote that his little girl had married the love of her life and expressed immense pride in seeing his entire family united in one room, emphasizing that he was the proudest dad alive while welcoming Maxx into the family.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Facilitates Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus Reunion at Wedding

Tish Cyrus Spotted With New Husband

Tish Cyrus, aged 59, was seen in Los Angeles on Monday accompanying her husband Dominic Purcell, a 56-year-old Australian actor whom she married in 2023, as they stopped for coffee following the desert nuptials. She appeared in a charcoal two-piece knit lounge set with her blonde hair worn down and parted, wearing black sunglasses and holding her phone, while Purcell wore a black hooded sweatshirt with green sweatpants and white shoes. Tish had previously shared photographs on Instagram on Sunday from the Frank Sinatra Twin Palms Estate, captioning the post with a reference to the date 11-21-26 and describing the event as walking into the most magical night for the couple.

Rifts Healed Through Elizabeth Hurley

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An insider revealed to People magazine on Sunday that Elizabeth Hurley, aged 61 and Billy Ray's girlfriend who attended the ceremony, played an instrumental role in smoothing over a yearslong rift between Billy Ray and Miley prior to the wedding. The source indicated that Hurley helped Miley and Billy Ray reconnect and repair their relationship, making their reunion at the event particularly moving for all attendees. An insider further told TMZ on Monday that all past hard feelings had been put aside for the occasion, noting there was absolutely no drama at the wedding as everyone remained friendly and focused on celebrating the couple.

Family Unity At The Celebration

The wedding took place in Palm Springs, California, bringing together two distinct family units under the banner of love and celebration for Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando. Billy Ray emphasized in his social media posts that words could not begin to express his pride in Miley, calling the couple a match made in heaven and expressing his excitement to keep celebrating them both today and forever. The presence of both sets of parents, including Tish with Dominic Purcell and Billy Ray with Elizabeth Hurley, signaled a significant moment of reconciliation and unity for the extended family.

Public Appearances And Media Coverage

The sighting of the parents in Los Angeles on Monday provided the public with a glimpse into the aftermath of the desert weekend wedding, with multiple media outlets capturing the individuals as they went about their daily routines. Miley and Maxx Morando had previously been seen together in May during the awarding of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, further cementing their public presence as a couple before the wedding day. The coordinated media coverage of Billy Ray in Beverly Hills and Tish in Los Angeles highlights the extensive attention surrounding the personal lives of the Cyrus family members.