Billy Porter and Hannah John-Kamen produce 'The Colour of My Skin,' a short from Venice winner Anuparna Roy and activist Amar Singh.

Billy Porter, Hannah John-Kamen Board ‘The Colour of My Skin,’ From Venice Winner Anuparna Roy and Activist Amar Singh AI Films From Kerala to the Andaman Islands Set for WIF India x Google Flow Filmathon, Screen at IFFI Goa ,” a short film co-directed by Anuparna Roy, who took the Horizons best director prize at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, and British-Indian activist, curator and artist Amar Singh.

Filming has wrapped. Porter and John-Kamen produce with Stephanie Faucher and Jordan Dykstra. Studio Á, the art and film studio Singh co-founded with Dykstra, is also on board. Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2' Sets Global Streaming Premiere Date on Prime Video The story centers on Avi, a British-Indian artist getting ready to show his work at an art salon, and Darius, a Black musician with whom he has a fraught romantic past.

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Art, ambition and unresolved feelings draw Avi and Darius into each other’s orbit. The film uses that collision to probe racial identity, colonial history and equality, and the awkward gap between the ideals people defend in public and how they behave behind closed doors. The short reunites Singh with Roy. He was an associate producer on her second feature, “Lovers in the Blue Night,” which won the Netpac Award for best Asian film at the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

A year earlier, Roy’s debut feature, “Songs of Forgotten Trees,” earned her the Horizons directing prize at Venice, making her the first Indian filmmaker to win it.

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“I believe the political often becomes most visible in these intimate moments, when love and our personal convictions come into conflict,” Roy said. The film grows out of a poem Singh wrote, also titled “The Colour of My Skin,” which grapples with the lasting legacy of colonialism, racial inequality, displacement and the longing to belong.

“For years at Amar Gallery, I have tried to bring attention to artists and stories that have been overlooked. Making this film gave me the opportunity to turn some of those questions inward. I wanted to explore whether the values we defend through art are always reflected in the way we treat the people closest to us. It’s a story about identity and injustice, but also about love, contradiction and what it means to truly see another person,” Singh said.

At his London gallery, Singh has spotlighted female, minority and LGBTQ+ artists the art world long ignored, using exhibitions and cultural programs to push back against its accepted narratives. His human rights work outside the gallery includes the campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in India, as well as efforts to improve women’s rights and representation in cultural institutions.

“The Colour of My Skin” is now heading into post-production. The news was unveiled on the sidelines of the