Billy Magnussen Joins Jonathan Glatzer's New Silicon Valley Drama for AMC and AMC+

Billy Magnussen is set to star in a new drama series coming to AMC and AMC +. The upcoming series, developed by Jonathan Glatzer , known for his work on Succession and Better Call Saul, will center around Magnussen's character, a technology businessman grappling with detachment from reality due to his privileged position. Joining Magnussen is Sarah Goldberg , who will portray a performance psychologist working with Magnussen's tech CEO.

Goldberg's performance as Sally Reed in the critically acclaimed HBO drama Barry left a lasting impression on the industry. The dynamic between the entrepreneur and the psychologist is expected to be a key element in shaping the tone of the drama.Magnussen has been actively involved in various projects recently. He is voicing Agent Pleakley in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, set for release on Memorial Day weekend. He also collaborated with Disney on the live-action remake of Aladdin, playing Prince Anders. Magnussen's comedic timing is well-established, but his role in this Silicon Valley drama promises a departure from lighthearted fare. While Magnussen has showcased his talent on the big screen, he has also made a mark on television. His portrayal of Adam Randolph in The Franchise, an HBO satirical comedy, and Byron Gogol in the Max science fiction drama Made for Love, demonstrate his versatility





