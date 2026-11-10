Billy Joel Announces Return to Stage and 'A Little Music' After Brain Disorder Diagnoses

Billy Joel will be joining the students at Florida Atlantic University in December to answer questions and possibly perform some music.

will be joining the students at Florida Atlantic University in December to answer questions and possibly perform some music. This will be the singer’s first official appearance after he announced his A post shared to his social media said that the college “will welcome singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Tickets will be available exclusively to students currently enrolled at the university beginning Nov. 12. While this is the singer’s first official event, he previously showed up unannounced in Wellington, Florida, during a Billy Joel cover band’s show in January.reported the Joel walked on stage with the help of a cane and joined tribute band Turnstiles as they performed his beloved hit, “We Didn’t Start The Fire” and “Big Shot.

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” and said that at the moment, he’s not allowed to drive. When discussing when he would perform again, the singer said, “I have to take a series of tests before I know,” adding, “I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive. ” He said a neurologist informed him that “every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion.

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“I know people are worried about me because they read that I have a brain disorder, which sounds a lot worse than it actually is,” he said onwhen answering calls from fans. “I’m okay. My balance isn’t that good. Lost a little bit of my hearing, but that may have to do with my age, too, and the rock and roll life and the loud volume probably didn’t help.

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