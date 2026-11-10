Billy Joel announces one-night event almost 2 years since last full concert

Billy Joel is returning to the stage for a one-night event at Florida Atlantic University in December, according to social media post on Monday.

social media post on Monday, Billy Joel announced, "Florida Atlantic University will welcome the legendary singer for Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers...

And a Little Music at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2026.

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" The post said that tickets will be available exclusively to currently enrolled FAU students beginning this Thursday. , normal pressure hydrocephalus is an abnormal or excessive buildup of cerebrospinal fluid around the brain, which can impact brain function, cause walking or gait changes, or incontinence. In the interview, Joel downplayed the impact of hydrocephalus, calling it "not that serious," but also said he still is unable to perform as he used to.

Joel revealed publicly that he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus in May 2025 and canceled shows he had been scheduled to perform.

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"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," a statement shared on Joel's Instagram page read at the time. "Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

" Joel previously revealed that in addition to physical therapy, he underwent brain surgery for his hydrocephalus, where doctors placed a shunt in his brain, which helped with some of his symptoms. Man charged after antisemitic threats target mother, child