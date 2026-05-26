Billy Idol Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Star‑Studded American Music Awards

Rock legend Billy Idol was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd American Music Awards, joining past recipients Diana Ross and Rod Stewart. The ceremony also highlighted Taylor Swift's record‑tying nomination haul and featured performances by artists across generations.

Legendary rock star Billy Idol commanded the red carpet at the 52nd American Music Awards , a night that celebrated the enduring power of popular music and honored the careers of some of its most influential artists.

Dressed in a black leather jacket paired with a bright fuchsia top and his signature spiked hair, the 70‑year‑old icon exuded confidence and charisma as he posed for photographers, his energy matching the excitement of the star‑studded event. Idol’s appearance was more than a fashion statement; it marked his acceptance of the Lifetime Achievement Award, a distinction previously bestowed on luminaries such as Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

The honor recognized Idol’s three Grammy nominations and a catalog of timeless hits that includes "White Wedding" and "Dancing With Myself," songs that have become part of rock’s cultural fabric. The ceremony, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and hosted by Queen Latifah, offered a platform for the industry’s biggest names to be acknowledged by fans worldwide.

Taylor Swift led the night’s nominations with eight nods across categories ranging from Artist of the Year to Album of the Year, while also holding the record for the most American Music Awards wins in history. If she secured all eight awards, she would tie the legendary records set by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins in a single ceremony.

The list of nominees was broad, featuring rising talents such as Sabrina Carpenter, who earned seven nominations and will compete directly against her mentor Swift, as well as established acts like Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean and the group Sombr, each also collecting seven nods. First‑time nominees included Katseye, BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, Raye, Role Model, Sienna Spiro and Tate McRae, highlighting the awards' commitment to recognizing fresh voices in the music industry.

Performances were set to span generations, with icons like The Pussycat Dolls, Busta Rhymes, Billy Idol and New Kids on the Block sharing the stage with contemporary stars. Special honors were also on the agenda: Karol G received the International Artist Award of Excellence, and Darius Rucker was presented with the Veterans Voice Award for his advocacy on behalf of military families.

The American Music Awards, founded by Dick Clark in 1974, remains the world’s largest fan‑voted celebration of popular music, a tradition that continues to produce unforgettable moments that shape pop culture. The live broadcast aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, reaching audiences on Memorial Day as the industry reflected on its past achievements while looking forward to the future of music





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