Billy Idol Gets Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd Annual American Music Awards

Music icon Billy Idol received the lifetime achievement award at the 52nd annual American Music Awards for his contributions to rock music. Idol, 70, has achieved three Grammy nominations and has a worldwide fan base. Swift, who holds the record for the most AMA wins, leads the nominations with eight nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl.

Music icon Billy Idol dressed the part of rock royalty as he took the red carpet by storm at the American Music Awards . The singer will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to rock music , following in the footsteps of past recipients Diana Ross and Rod Stewart.

It's a fitting honor for Idol, who at 70 has achieved three Grammy nominations and established himself as a musical great and household name thanks in part to hits like White Wedding and Dancing With Myself. Idol dressed the part as he arrived to the ceremony in a black leather jacket, fuchsia top, and his trademark spiked hair. His enthusiasm for the star-studded ceremony was palpable as he struck energetic poses and flashed massive, triumphant grins on the red carpet.

The 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs) are taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and will be hosted by Queen Latifah. Pop icon Taylor Swift leads the nominations with a huge eight nods in categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia and Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift holds the all-time record for the most AMA wins, with 40 trophies, and will be set to add to that impressive total on the night. Read More Billy Idol, 70, makes an unlikely appearance on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week The Anti-Hero hitmaker is also nominated in the Best Music Video and Best Pop Song categories for The Fate of Ophelia, Song of the Summer for Elizabeth Taylor, Best Female Pop Artist and Best Pop Album categories.

If Swift wins all eight of her categories, she will tie both Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most wins in one night. Swift's protegee Sabrina Carpenter has landed seven nominations, and will face off against her mentor in several major categories, with her hit Manchild and successful album, Man's Best Friend recognized. Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, and Sombr have all also landed seven nominations each, while Ordinary hitmaker Alex Warren and Lady Gaga have scored six nods.

First-time nominees include Sombr, Dean, Warren, Katseye, BigXthaPlug, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, Raye, Role Model, Sienna Spiro and Tate McRae. Katseye, The Pussycat Dolls, Busta Rhymes, Billy Idol, and New Kids on the Block are among the star-studded performers list. Karol G will receive the International Artist Award of Excellence while Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker will be honored with the Veterans Voice Award in recognition of his support of military organizations.

The American Music Awards is the world's largest fan-voted award show honoring the world's most influential artists and their passionate fanbases. Created by legendary producer and visionary Dick Clark and first awarded in 1974, the AMAs is known for delivering half a century worth of iconic performances, enduring moments that have defined and shaped pop culture, as well as a history of introducing audiences to breakthrough artists.

The AMAs will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 starting at 8pmET/5pmP





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