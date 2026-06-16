Billy Idol and Steve Stevens inducted into the Hollywood Rockwalk

The rock legends were inducted on Monday into the group of musical legends.

On Monday, June 15, Guitar Center named the two rock legends as the next inductees into the Hollywood Rockwalk, the Sunset Boulevard tribute celebrating artists and industry pioneers who have influenced"Billy Idol and Steve Stevens didn’t just write hits - they built a partnership where a punk frontman and a virtuoso guitarist made each other sharper," Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center,.

"The 'Rebel Yell' intro alone has inspired generations of guitar players. Walk into any Guitar Center on a Saturday, and you'll still hear someone chasing that tone. That's the definition of Rockwalk-worthy.

"Idol, of course, is known for towering rock hits like"Rebel Yell,""White Wedding,""Eyes Without a Face" and"Flesh for Fantasy. " His rebellious persona and powerful voice has made him a lovable superstar. Stevens is a virtuoso guitarist who blends rock with a range of genres.

"Steve and I have spent so much of our lives around music shops, trying new things while working hard to perfect our sound, with Guitar Center right at the center of it all," Idol said in a statement. "Being inducted into the Rockwalk together feels like a real full circle moment after all these years of making music side-by-side. " Stevens added:"It's absolutely awesome that Billy Idol and I will be inducted into the Guitar Center Rockwalk.

We join some of the greatest musicians ever in this honor. I hope some young guitarist looks down at our impressions and marches inside to buy his first guitar, just as I did. This building is filled with dreams and possibilities. All you need is desire and passion.

" The two join more than 150 artists and musicians who have been inducted, including Eric Clapton, John Lennon, Stevie Wonder, Aerosmith, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Alanis Morissette, Black Sabbath, The Ramones, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.





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