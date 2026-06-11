Billy Gilmour Arrives in Boston to Back Scotland's World Cup Campaign

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has traveled to the USA to support his teammates at the World Cup after an injury ruled him out of the tournament. Kenny McLean praised Gilmour's character and highlighted the squad's determination to make history in their first World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Billy Gilmour has arrived in Boston to support Scotland as they return to the World Cup after 28 years. The Napoli midfielder was injured in the final qualifying match against Curacao, damaging his medial ligament and missing out on the tournament.

On his 26th birthday, he chose to travel to the USA voluntarily to back his teammates. Fellow midfielder Kenny McLean confirmed Gilmour's arrival, noting he would meet the squad that evening. McLean praised Gilmour's talent and character, expressing confidence that more opportunities will come for him. Scotland's first match is against Haiti in Foxborough, near Boston, at 2am UK time on Sunday.

Historically, Scotland has never advanced past the group stage in eight World Cups and four European Championships. McLean emphasized the squad's determination to make history and maximize their opportunity. Haiti, appearing in their first World Cup since 1974, are considered underdogs in Group C, which also includes Morocco and Brazil. McLean dismissed suggestions that the opener carries extra pressure, stating the entire tournament is equally important and the focus is on the upcoming match.

He acknowledged the expectation placed on the team but highlighted the quality of the squad. McLean's iconic goal against Denmark in November secured Scotland's qualification, but he would trade the hype for a deeper tournament run. Scotland comes into the tournament after a 4-0 win over Bolivia, with selection decisions ahead for manager Steve Clarke. McLean reported the squad is in great shape, with minutes managed across the two warm-up matches.

Training has been appropriately intense, and preparations have been excellent. The only minor concern is Scott McTominay's upset stomach, which kept him from training. McLean expressed hope it does not spread and praised McTominay's importance as a special player and big personality within the team, while emphasizing the collective effort





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Scotland World Cup Billy Gilmour Kenny Mclean Haiti Group C Steve Clarke Injury Boston Qualification

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