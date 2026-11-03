Billy Evans Wanted Jonah Hill for Doc Role, Calls Holmes Insane

Billy Evans discusses his villain portrayal in You Can See Everything, confirms preference for Jonah Hill, and admits to seeking profits before Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins prison time.

Billy Evans, the fiancé of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, publicly confirmed that he initially wanted actor Jonah Hill to portray him in the A24 documentary You Can See Everything. Evans reached this conclusion after a viewer posted a comment on X suggesting that Hill would have been a more suitable casting choice for the role. This admission comes in the wake of the film's widespread release, where Evans appeared in reenactments played by Christopher Abbott.

Evans Prefers Jonah Hill Over Abbott

Evans agreed with the online assessment that Jonah Hill would have been a better fit for the part than the actor who ultimately played him. Christopher Abbott portrayed Evans, a thirty-four-year-old hotel heir, opposite Amanda Seyfried, who played the disgraced Theranos founder. The casting choice became a topic of discussion among audiences following the documentary's premiere and subsequent box office success.

Also read John Oliver Reviews ‘You Can See Everything’: Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans Are ‘Complete Lunatics’

The A24 production, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows the couple during the thirty-four days leading up to the start of Holmes's prison sentence for fraud. Evans invited the production team into his home with Holmes, allowing filmmakers to capture their daily interactions. The unconventional documentary project continued to develop over the next three years after Holmes began serving her sentence, incorporating reenactments that blur the lines between fact and fiction.

Villain Narrative and Profit Dispute

Reenactment scenes in the film painted Evans as the villain of the story, a label that gained traction with viewers after they watched the final cut. In one particularly controversial scene, the character based on Evans is depicted pushing the filmmakers for a share of the documentary's profits. An insider stated that Evans believed he was entitled to a percentage of the earnings, which he might have ultimately donated to charity. Producers clarified before the credits rolled that Evans ended up surrendering any share of the film's profits, despite his earlier requests.

Advertisement

The documentary grossed sixty-four point nine million dollars worldwide against a reported seven million dollar production budget, becoming a box office smash. The film captures Holmes's life at home with Evans before her incarceration, with Fielder questioning whether the former Silicon Valley darling is genuinely opening up or attempting to rehabilitate her public image. Holmes maintains her innocence throughout the documentary, despite the fraud charges that led to her imprisonment.

Evans Comments on Trailer and Legal Steps

Evans made headlines by admitting that Holmes looks insane in the trailer for the documentary. He described the preview as pretty intense, especially noting the music, and revealed that he had not yet watched the full documentary at the time of his comments. Earlier reports indicated that Evans had been seeking legal representation and had contacted high-powered attorneys about potentially securing a cut of the film's earnings.

The intersection of real-life events and cinematic reenactment has created a complex narrative for Evans. While he played a significant role in the story captured by Fielder and Oppenheim, his public perception shifted dramatically due to the film's portrayal. The documentary remains one of the most significant cultural touchstones regarding the Theranos saga, drawing millions of viewers to the story of Holmes and her personal life.