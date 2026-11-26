Billy Evans issues emotional plea for Elizabeth Holmes' early release from prison, citing her 11-year sentence for wire fraud and the impact on their two young children.

Billy Evans, the partner of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, has publicly urged for the early release of his fiancée while she remains incarcerated. In a detailed Thanksgiving message, Evans highlighted the emotional toll of her 11-year prison sentence for wire fraud and emphasized the lasting impact on their family life.

Evans Details Family Impact and Gratitude

Evans shared a heartfelt reflection on his fourth Thanksgiving with Holmes behind bars, expressing deep gratitude for the stability their family has maintained despite the legal challenges. He specifically thanked their two children, Wills and Ivy, noting that their bond has only strengthened through the adversity of the past three and a half years.

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The former partner described the profound kindness shown by those who have supported the family during this difficult period. He emphasized that their love remains resilient, stating that the most beautiful days are still ahead of them despite the current separation. This perspective frames the holiday message as one of hope rather than just sorrow.

Evans acknowledged that life with a parent in prison is far from normal, especially for children who are still very young. Wills was just three years old when his mother was sent away, while Ivy was only three months old at the time. Now aged three and five, the children are at developmental stages where maternal presence is critically important for emotional growth and daily routine.

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Arguments Against Continued Incarceration

Evans directly questioned the utility of keeping Holmes imprisoned, characterizing her offense as nonviolent and arguing that her continued confinement serves no broader public benefit. He pointed out that Holmes was acquitted of all charges related to patient harm, isolating the conviction to wire fraud charges brought by investors.

The statement included a specific assertion that the investors involved acknowledged their financial losses did not cause them any personal hardship. Evans used this point to challenge the necessity of such a lengthy sentence, asking rhetorically who truly benefits from removing a mother from her children's childhoods for an extended period.

He also speculated on the potential positive contributions Holmes could make to the world if she were granted freedom. Evans expressed a desire to share personal family milestones with her, noting that she remains the first person he thinks of when wonderful moments occur with the kids. This highlights the deep personal connection that persists despite the legal separation.

Timeline of Separation and Parenting Efforts

Over the last three and a half years, Evans has made significant efforts to normalize the prison visiting experience for Wills and Ivy. He described creating a private, comforting world for the children within the prison yard to mitigate the harshness of the environment.

Keeping Holmes connected to her children's daily lives has involved reading her letters to them at bedtime. This ritual serves as a bridge between the separated parent and the children, allowing Holmes to remain a part of their nightly routines and emotional development despite her physical absence.

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Evans noted that the urgency of the situation is driven by the irreversible nature of time. He lamented that the specific years of early childhood cannot be recaptured, emphasizing the permanent loss of shared moments due to the current incarceration. This temporal argument forms the emotional core of his appeal for leniency.

Direct Appeal for Return Home

The message concluded with a direct and personal request for Holmes to be allowed to return home. Evans stated he would give anything to have her sitting beside them at the Thanksgiving table, framing the holiday as a stark reminder of what is missing.

He explicitly named his needs alongside those of the children, stating that Wills needs his mother, Ivy needs her mother, and he needs his best friend. This triad of needs underscores the comprehensive nature of the loss felt by the entire family unit.

The plea for release is grounded in the belief that the purpose of the justice system should not indefinitely strip children of their parental figures for nonviolent financial crimes. Evans continues to advocate for a resolution that allows Holmes to resume her role in their lives, arguing that the current situation deprives the family of future goodness and shared memories.