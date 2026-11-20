Billy Evans is actually getting, donating his cut of the You Can See Everything money

Sign up for The A.V. Despite the film's assertion that Evans gave up his profit participation agreement for the film, it's now being reported that he's receiving the money and giving it to charity. is about a whole festering wound’s worth of various topics, one of the things it largely becomes about in its second half is money.

Specifically, money that Billy Evans—who, along with his partner Elizabeth Holmes, is one of the primary subjects of the twisty, brain-bending film—reportedly negotiated with A24 to be paid in the form of profit participation for appearing in the movie, an uncommon move for participants in a documentary. The money comes to represent a lot of things in Fielder and Oppenheim’s portrayal of the couple, in part because Evans asks for it while Holmes is out of the room, with Fielder himself unsure whether her absence represents ambivalence, innocence, or cunning manipulation.

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Within the narrative of the movie, the point ultimately becomes moot, though, as we’re told Evans ultimately signed away any right to profit off of the movie. Except, uh, not so much. , which reports that, counter to the film’s final assertion that Holmes and Evans would receive no payments for being filmed, at length, for the doc, Evans and his representatives have now negotiated for their backend share to be paid out—but, it’s critical to note, not to them.

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Unnamed sources report that “The money will go to an unnamed children’s charity instead of to Evans. ” It’s hard not to wonder if this move isn’t a reaction to the success of the film itself, given that “backend participation” means a lot more when a movie becomes an unlikely box office phenomenon, with a total that reached $94 million, off of a meager $7 million budget, at the box office.

Or, for that matter, after Evans realized that a bit of reputation rehabilitation, meanwhile, notes that it’s not clear if the charity payment was part of the initial relinquishing of payment, or whether this was something Evans negotiated after the fact; tabloid had previously reported that Evans had been talking to lawyers about getting his deal reinstated about a week after the movie opened, and quickly became a national phenomenon. ) He’s previously said that he sought payment for the doc because he was “a single dad” facing down his partner’s forthcoming incarceration and “I’m trying to provide for my family and I’m really scared about what’s to come. ”