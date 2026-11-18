The hit A24 documentary portrays Evans as possibly controlling and exploiting Holmes, but Evans said that he is not a monster.

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, says that he loves the A24 documentary about his wife — despite the fact he says he now receives threats over his less-than-flattering depiction in the hit film.about the reception to Nathan Fielder’s “You Can See Everything,” as well as the backlash he’s received from viewers who felt that he came across as a villain.

The film portrays Evans as possibly controlling and exploiting Holmes, but Evans said that he is not a monster who is “leveraging” the mother of his children. He also said that his family receives constant threats of violence, offering a recent example of a man screaming at him at a stop light while he was driving his kids to school.

Also read Billy Evans Reacts to Amanda Seyfried’s Portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in ‘You Can See Everything’

“And he is screaming the most vile things you have ever heard about: ‘I know where you live. I know who you are. I know where your kids sleep, and the things that I will do to you,’” Evans said.

“And it was terrifying. ” Holmes was convicted of four counts of wire fraud for misrepresenting to investors the technology of her company, Theranos. The documentary by Fielder and Lance Oppenheim takes place in the months before Holmes reports to federal prison. Seyfried, who played Holmes in the 2022 limited series “The Dropout,” was among those who have been openly critical of Evans.

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, Seyfried reflected on a tense dinner table conversation with Evans that was featured in Fielder’s documentary. She described Evans as “disrespectful” and “aggressive,” but also noted that she hadn’t built the rapport with him that Fielder had during the process.

“I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s ‘building monuments of love’ to — as a tool,” Seyfried said. “Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her. ” When asked about Seyfried’s role in the documentary, Evans said he was happy about Seyfried’s involvement because it showed the difference between the actor and the “real thing.

”He added that he was glad Fielder was “there to help her” when asked about how well she played Holmes.

“I’m going to do my best to not to speak poorly about other people right now, um, because I’ve had a lot of people do that about me recently and I know how it feels,” he said. I am a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital, covering a range of news-of-the-day topics. My job is to report in a timely manner on crime, mass shootings, war coverage, domestic and international affairs, pop culture and more.