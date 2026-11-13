Billy Evans Discusses Villain Portrayal in You Can See Everything Box Office Hit

Billy Evans addresses his depiction in You Can See Everything as the documentary earns 80 million dollars. The film defies expectations as a major A24 release with strong box office returns.

Billy Evans has addressed his controversial depiction in the documentary You Can See Everything, acknowledging that the film portrays him as a "conniving, manipulative villain" despite his personal preference for a different narrative. Speaking in a recent interview with CBS, the former partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes admitted he would have liked the editing to reflect his perspective more favorably. However, he emphasized that his primary goal was for audiences to understand Elizabeth and see the person he loved. Director Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim crafted the nearly three-hour film to investigate Holmes and her relationship with Evans.

Box Office Success Defies Production Budget

You Can See Everything has emerged as a significant financial triumph for distribution studio A24, earning approximately 80 million dollars in North America after four weekends in theaters. The documentary collected 15.6 million dollars during its opening weekend before expanding to wider screens. Its second weekend generated 19.5 million dollars from 2,655 locations, marking a 28 percent increase in revenue. The film added another 8.8 million dollars in its fourth weekend, with ticket sales declining by only 23 percent. This performance is particularly notable given the film's reported 7 million dollar production budget.

Also read Amanda Seyfried Discusses Aggressive Confrontation with Billy Evans in You Can See Everything

Nathan Fielder Investigates Theranos Fraud Case

The documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, follows Holmes as she prepares to begin an 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors through her blood-testing company, Theranos. The film captures tense exchanges between the comedian Fielder and Evans as he tries to understand whether Holmes is being honest with him. The premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and strong audience response helped generate interest before its theatrical release. You Can See Everything has become A24's third-biggest domestic release, behind Backrooms and Marty Supreme.

Evans Defends Portrayal Amidst Controversy

When correspondent Matt Gutman asked Evans whether he was comfortable being portrayed as a "conniving, manipulative villain," Evans admitted that he would have preferred a different depiction. He explained that while he did not get to control the edit, the portrayal did not change how he felt about the documentary. Evans stated that his goal was to have people see Elizabeth and that when he watches the movie, he sees the person he loves and exactly who she is. He acknowledged that the film makes him look crazy but accepted this as part of the entertainment industry.

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