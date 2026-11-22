Billy Evans, partner of convicted Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, defends his choice to allow filmmakers into his family's life before her imprisonment, stating the goal was an honest record of her vulnerability despite public criticism of the documentary You Can See Everything.

The release of the highly anticipated documentary You Can See Everything has sparked a global conversation regarding the personal life of Elizabeth Holmes, the convicted former CEO of Theranos.

While the film is widely acclaimed as a cinematic masterpiece, it raises uncomfortable questions about the ethics of true crime storytelling and the personal sacrifices made by those involved. Central to this discourse is the decision of Billy Evans, the father of Holmes' two children, to allow filmmakers into the most intimate aspects of his family life. This choice was made just days before Holmes was sentenced to more than eleven years in federal prison for defrauding investors.

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Evans Defies Criticism Over Documentary Cooperation

Critics have described the documentary as a psychodrama circus and a hall of psychological mirrors, suggesting that the film leaves no participant, nor viewer, untouched by its raw emotional exposure. Despite the public scrutiny and the viral nature of the trailer, which features unsettling close-ups of Holmes' distinctive blue eyes, Evans remains unapologetic.

He has publicly defended his decision to cooperate with director Nathan Fielder, stating that he is indifferent to whether people judge him, hate him, or think he is an idiot. His primary goal was to create an honest record of Holmes during a period of extreme vulnerability, acknowledging that this reality might cast him in a negative light but believing it was necessary for authenticity.

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The documentary, which lasts nearly three hours, follows the family during the chaotic run-up to Holmes' imprisonment in 2023. Holmes, now forty-two, is serving her sentence at a minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas, having received a one-year reduction under the First Step Act for nonviolent, first-time offenders. She is separated from her partner Billy and their young children, William and Ivy, who believe their mother is simply at work.

Billy Evans Explains Motivation Behind Film Participation

Evans explains that his motivation was to support Holmes as she faced the extraordinary ordeal of disappearing into the penal system while their babies were still infants. He recognized that Holmes had spent years performing as a character created by others and wanted to preserve an honest depiction of who she truly was at that moment.

The film captures their relationship, which began in October 2017 at a charity event in San Francisco, after Theranos had already collapsed and Holmes' career was in ruins. Evans, whose family owns a successful hospitality business, recalls not recognizing Holmes at first due to her hat and sunglasses, but ending up talking with her for hours.

This connection formed amidst the total implosion of her once-heralded Silicon Valley empire, which had been the subject of the hit podcast Bad Blood and the Hulu series The Dropout. The selection of Nathan Fielder as the director has been a source of significant controversy and bafflement for many observers. Fielder is best known for creating socially awkward and satirical projects that blur the line between fact and fiction, a style that some viewers have interpreted as manipulative or controlling.

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Evans Defends Choice of Uncontrollable Director Nathan Fielder

While some commentators view Evans as being overly controlled by the filmmakers, he insists that the choice was made precisely because Fielder could not be controlled. Evans claims that if he had wanted to manipulate the narrative, he would have chosen a different filmmaker. Despite a reported breakdown in communication and public disagreements between Evans and the filmmakers, including Lance Oppenheim, Evans has praised their ambition and willingness to take risks.

He admits he has not yet seen the final cut but expresses admiration for the team's effort to document such an ambitious and unpredictable story. The film continues to grip the American public and audiences worldwide, serving as a stark reminder of the personal costs associated with corporate fraud and the complex, often painful, realities that lie behind high-profile scandals.

The enduring fascination with Holmes' downfall underscores a deeper cultural curiosity about power, deception, and the human capacity for vulnerability in the face of ruin.