Billy Evans claims he did not consent to You Can See Everything's full-frontal nudity

Sign up for The A.V. The"graphic nudity" that earned the film's R-rating has been one of the most discussed, uh, parts of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary.

Now that it’s been out for a month, the stars and subjects of Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s reality-shattering documentary,how “excited” and “relieved” she was to talk about the movie after months of secrecywhere he explained that the “LASERS” license plate belonged to an employee and how he doesn’t regret making the movie “at all. ” Well, actually, maybe he does regret one part.

Also read Billy Evans Comments on Being Portrayed as Villain in You Can See Everything Documentary

, Evans tells interviewer Matt Gutman he never consented to being filmed naked in the shower in an early scene and was surprised, like the rest of us, to see his dong on screen.

“I did not give consent to do that,” an unblinking Evans says. “Now, did I know they were filming me in the shower? Yes. But we would film 16 hours a day; all sorts of things were filmed with assurances made.

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I was just as surprised as the rest of the country to have my whole body on camera for the world to see. ” Evans understandably describes it as “an awkward experience” having “your kids’ teachers see that” and says he’s neither proud of the scene nor did he want it. He continues to push back on the “commentary” that “he’s just showing the world,” arguing, “I’m a confident guy, but I’m not that confident.

” According to Evans—who, considering, readers may want to take with a grain of salt—before the film came out, he asked the filmmakers to “pixelate” his penis, which those who had seen an early cut told him made a cameo.

“ refused to do so. ” He also, as an aside, disagreed with the film’s look.

“Apparently it’s something Nathan and A24 wanted to show the world, but it’s not something I did. I’d also like to say the color grading is, like, way off. ” surrounding whether “Elizabeth Holmes” is a character Holmes or Amanda Seyfried created, there are differing opinions about what happened with Evans’ nude scene.

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“We were in the car ride on the way back from the gym and I said to Billy, ‘We will give you some time to shower. ’ And Billy responded, ‘Want to film me showering? ’ I offered to film him in a way that could avoid seeing his genitals, but Billy said he didn’t care about being seen naked. ”