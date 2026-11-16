Billy Evans Addresses Controversial 'You Can See Everything' Portrayal

Billy Evans discusses his villainous role in the You Can See Everything documentary, clarifying consent issues and revealing his ongoing support for Elizabeth Holmes.

Billy Evans, the former partner of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, has publicly addressed the intense backlash surrounding his depiction in the documentary You Can See Everything. Released by A24 and directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the film has sparked significant debate regarding its portrayal of the couple's relationship and the events leading up to Holmes' 2023 prison sentence. Evans spoke with interviewer Matt Gutman to clarify the reality behind the scenes and push back against the characterization of him as a controlling antagonist.

Evans Refutes Villain Narrative in Documentary

The 34-year-old MIT graduate firmly rejected the description of himself as a monster who leverages his wife for personal gain. Evans stated that while he is angry about the portrayal, he recognizes that his anger does not change the public perception of the film. He emphasized that his primary motivation for participating in the project was to allow audiences to see Elizabeth Holmes as the person he loves, exactly as she is. Despite the painful nature of the editing, Evans maintains that he still appreciates the film overall.

Also read My Coffee with Billy Evans

Dispute Over Shower Scene Consent and Safety

A major point of contention for Evans is a specific scene in the documentary that shows him fully nude in a shower. Evans told Gutman that he did not give consent for that specific footage to be included, although he acknowledged that he knew cameras were rolling during the 34 days of filming. He claimed that assurances were made regarding how the footage would be used. In response, A24 stated that everything filmed had the couple's consent. The situation has left Evans feeling vulnerable, as he now carries a gun daily to protect his family from the violent threats he receives regularly.

Fielder Relationship and Future Plans

Evans described the experience of inviting Nathan Fielder into his home for nearly a month as a significant risk. He admitted that he has not spoken to Fielder since watching the finished documentary and speculated that the director might be worried about potential litigation. Evans clarified that he has no plans to sue the production company. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Holmes is expected to transfer to a halfway house next summer. Evans and their two children continue to visit her every week, maintaining their family connection despite the public scrutiny.

Advertisement

Personal Safety Concerns and Daily Threats

The documentary's release has had tangible real-world consequences for Evans' daily life, particularly regarding his personal safety. He recounted a terrifying road-rage incident where an individual screamed vile threats at him while driving. Evans highlighted that he receives threats of violence on a daily basis, a burden he carries as a father of two children. He noted that the public reaction to the film has intensified these threats, creating an environment where he feels the need to take extreme precautions to ensure his family's security.

Documentary Impact and Public Reaction

You Can See Everything has become one of the most talked-about entertainment releases of the year, largely due to the controversial dynamics it exposes. The film's depiction of the Theranos scandal and the personal relationship between Holmes and Evans has drawn sharp criticism from some viewers who found the portrayal inaccurate or unfair. Evans' decision to break his silence comes as the public continues to dissect the ethical implications of reality television and documentary filmmaking. His statements aim to provide context to the events shown on screen and defend his actions as a partner and father during a turbulent period in his life.