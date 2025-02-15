Billy Donovan, Chicago Bulls Coach, Named Naismith Hall of Fame Finalist

Billy Donovan, the current head coach of the Chicago Bulls, has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Donovan, known for his exceptional coaching career at both the NCAA and NBA levels, joins a prestigious list of nominees.

As the NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in San Francisco, the finalists for this year's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame have been revealed, with a familiar face from the Chicago Bulls making the list. Billy Donovan, the current head coach of the Bulls, is among the esteemed individuals nominated for induction into the prestigious Hall. Donovan, 59, is currently in his fifth season leading the Bulls, following a highly successful career primarily at the NCAA level.

His journey began with two years as head coach at Marshall University in West Virginia from 1994-1996 before embarking on one of the most celebrated coaching tenures in college basketball history at the University of Florida from 1996-2015. During his time with the Gators, Donovan achieved remarkable feats, leading them to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2006 and 2007, a testament to his coaching acumen. He guided the Gators to 14 NCAA tournament appearances, including four Final Four runs. Donovan's teams were dominant in the SEC, securing six regular season championships and four SEC tournament titles. His exceptional coaching prowess earned him four Coach of the Year awards, including the Southern Coach of the Year for Marshall in 1995 and three consecutive SEC Coach of the Year awards in 2011, 2013, and 2014.At the age of 50, Donovan transitioned to the NBA, taking the helm of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015-16 season. Leading a team anchored by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, he came agonizingly close to defeating the formidable 73-9 Golden State Warriors, who ultimately went on to claim the NBA championship that year. Donovan's tenure with the Thunder saw them amass a 243-157 record over 400 regular season games and a 18-23 record in the postseason. Since joining the Bulls in 2020, Donovan's teams have compiled a 178-195 record in 373 regular season games, culminating in a 1-4 record in his sole postseason appearance with the team in 2022.





