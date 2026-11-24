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We’ll keep you informed about the best music news, features, and reviews. After The Smashing Pumpkins broke up in 2000, Billy Corgan set his sights on a new musical project: The True Poets of Zwan.

In it, he embraced a hopeful lyrical ethos, straying from the dark, melancholic themes he’d explored with the Pumpkins. In 2003, the band released their first—and only—album,, as Zwan, before breaking up a few months later on bad terms. In the years since, Corgan has hinted that some unreleased material remains in the vault, and now, 23 years on, it’s finally being shared in the form of a reissue.

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Zwan, which was composed of Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, Chavez’s Matt Sweeney, Slint’s David Pajo, and A Perfect Circle bassist Paz Lenchantin, is often considered a crucial bridge to the Pumpkins’ later, more pop-inflected work. Their debut album has never been available on streaming services, but will be unveiled to a new audience within the newly-announced four-disc deluxe, which is set to feature 19 never-before-heard demos and outtakes.

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The reissue will be available as a special four-LP vinyl set on standard black vinyl and a limited edition “Ocean Illusionist” color variant. Vinyl pre-orders begin on Friday To provide a taste of the reissue, Zwan have shared “Declarations of Faith,” from the original album, and one of the unreleased songs, “The Empty Sea. ” Listen to “The Empty Sea” below.