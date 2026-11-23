Billy Corgan's supergroup Zwan will reissue their first (and only) album 'Mary Star of the Sea' with 19 previously unreleased tracks.

, overseen by Corgan and engineer Nikola Dokic. It’ll also boast 19 previously unreleased demos and outtakes, released under the name. The reissue will be available as a special four-LP vinyl set on standard black vinyl and a limited edition “Ocean Illusionist” color variant.

And it’ll bringTo tease the project, Zwan released two songs, “Declarations of Faith,” a track off the original album, and one of the unreleased tracks, “The Empty Sea. ”will hit streaming services after the vinyl editions are released, Corgan’s reps said, though an exact date wasn’t given. ) Corgan and Chamberlin formed Zwan in 2001 after the Smashing Pumpkins split.

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They filled out their ranks with three other Nineties alt rock vets, guitarists Matt Sweeney and David Pajo , and bassist.

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“There will be, like, maybe two more LPs of unreleased tracks,” he said, adding, “Because there’s so much Zwan stuff, I’m gonna put it out in different sets, otherwise the box set would be, like, 20 records long, and it’s just too much to ask fans to take on. 60-plus unreleased Zwan songs that have never been released. Not just versions, like other songs. There was a lot of writing in that band.

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