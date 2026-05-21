Billy Corgan and The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates 2024

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs on The Rat in a Cage Tour throughout the United States, with nearly 25 dates starting Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The tour ends at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Thursday, Nov. 12. Several of the dates have either sold out, or are very close to selling out, so one of the best ways to find Smashing Pumpkins tickets online is through third-party sites like StubHub. We have several third-party retailers listed where you can find authentic tickets in time for your concert. Prices may be above or below face value at times, but several online retailers like StubHub allow you to search by price, location, and sell reputation to find cheap seats to Smashing Pumpkins live.

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood , California .

ALL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED ARE INDEPENDENTLY CHOSEN BY EDITORS.

HOWEVER, BILLBOARD MAY RECEIVE A COMMISSION ON ORDERS PLACED THROUGH ITS RETAIL LINKS, AND THE RETILER MAY RECEIVE CERTAIN AUDITABLE DATA FOR ACCOUNTING PURPOSES.

The Smashing Pumpkins are heading on the Rat in a Cage Tour throughout the United States, with nearly 25 dates starting Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. The tour ends at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Thursday, Nov. 12. Prices may be above or below face value at times, but the section where to find cheap seats to see Smashing Pumpkins live? Here’s where to find tickets still available and on sale online..

StubHub ensures that all tickets are valid and authentic, but for whatever reason, if they’re not, you’ll get your money back. Additionally, if your Smashing Pumpkins concert is canceled and not rescheduled, you’ll receive 120% in credit, or be given the option of a full refund without the extra 20% credit. You can even get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for the company’s newsletter.

Smashing Pumpkins tickets online at Vivid Seats , which lets you search by price, location and “Super Sellers,” which denotes reputable sellers with the best deals on tickets. You can even get 10% off your first purchase when you sign up for the company’s newsletter. SmASHING PUMPKINS CONCERTS WITH ALL-IN PRICING THAT LEETS YOU SEE EXACTLY WHAT YOU’LL PAY UP FRONT (FEES INCLUDED). TICKETS START AT JUST $70, AS OF THIS WRITING





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billy Corgan The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates 2024 Rat In A Cage Tour Columbus Ohio Kia Forum Inglewood California Third-Party Sites Stubhub Authenic Tickets Cheap Seats All-In Pricing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Billy Joel Denounces Upcoming Biopic, Calls Film 'Legally and Professionally Misguided'A biopic chronicling the early years of Billy Joel is in development. However, a rep for the Piano Man said that Joel has not authorized the project.

Read more »

Smashing Pumpkins Recorded With Butch Vig for First Time Since 'Siamese Dream'Billy Corgan shared with fans that they've reunited in the studio with producer Butch Vig for the first time since the 1993 'Siamese Dream' sessions.

Read more »

Billy Eichner's New Memoir and the Allure of ‘Billy on the Street’Billy Eichner, the comedian and TV host, discusses his new audio-only memoir, which deviates from his boisterous persona on ‘Billy on the Street.’ He also reflects on the enduring popularity of the popular show and the possibility of a sequel.

Read more »

Billy Eichner's New Audio-Only Memoir and the Return of 'Billy on the Street'Billy Eichner, the host of 'Billy on the Street,' has released his new memoir, 'Billy on Billy,' as an audio-only book. He wanted to share his real voice and stories in a more personal tone. Meanwhile, Nicholas Galitzine, the star of 'Masters of the Universe,' shared his experience of eating whatever he wanted to lose his He-Man body and his 'great time' making 'Red, White & Royal Wedding.'

Read more »