Billy Bob Thornton Shares Behind-the-Scenes Details of 'Yellowstone's Risqué Scene

Actor Billy Bob Thornton revealed an amusing anecdote about a risqué scene from the upcoming season of 'Yellowstone' during a promotion at the Newport Beach TV Fest. The scene, which involved Thornton's character accidentally flashing a hotel employee, was made realistic with the help of an intimacy coordinator and props team. Thornton and his co-star, Angela Landman, joked about the experience, and Thornton hinted that his character will not be killed off anytime soon.

Actor Billy Bob Thornton , while promoting his new show at the Newport Beach TV Fest, shared an amusing anecdote about a risqué scene from the upcoming season of ' Yellowstone '.

In a December 2025 episode, Thornton's character, Tommy, accidentally flashed a hotel employee while asleep. The scene, which was intended to be comedic, was made more realistic with the help of an intimacy coordinator and a props team. Thornton joked about the experience, saying, 'It was kind of like, 'Whoa, yikes. This is interesting.

'' His co-star, Angela Landman, also weighed in on the scene, saying, 'He eats Cialis like M&Ms and runs into door jams all morning with that thing. ' Despite the awkwardness of the scene, Thornton hinted that his character will not be killed off anytime soon, saying, 'I think Taylor [Sheridan] is going to let me hang around.





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Billy Bob Thornton Yellowstone Risqué Scene Intimacy Coordinator Promotion Newport Beach TV Fest

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