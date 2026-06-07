Billy Bob Thornton's Youthful Look and Health Revelation at TV Fest Spotlight Upcoming Landman Season

At 70, Billy Bob Thornton stunned audiences at the Newport Beach TV Fest with a blond crop and youthful appearance while teasing Landman's third season. He discussed his rare AB negative blood type and its restrictive diet, his thoughts on aging, and clarified viral nude scene rumors.

Billy Bob Thornton made a striking appearance at the Newport Beach TV Fest, looking notably youthful and almost unrecognizable at the age of 70. The event, held at Newport's Lido Theater on Saturday, featured the actor on a panel to discuss the upcoming third series of his hit TV show Landman .

Thornton showcased his extensive tattoo collection, which notably once included a tribute to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, while dressed in a black vest layered under a silk waistcoat. His most dramatic transformation was his blond cropped hair, a deliberate mirroring of the signature bleached hairstyle sported by his character Tommy Norris in Landman.

In high spirits, Thornton carried a drink onto the stage and engaged in conversation alongside his co-star Ali Larter, generating buzz about the new season and his vibrant public appearance. During a recent podcast interview on Howie Mandel's "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Thornton opened up about a rare health condition that dictates his highly restrictive diet.

He explained that his rare blood type, AB negative, leads to digestive issues and requires him to avoid wheat, dairy, and all meat, including pork and beef. Thornton stated, "It means you have less digestive enzymes. That's one of the things that goes along with it.

" He described growing up with numerous allergies and a constant feeling of illness after eating, a state he initially believed was normal. While there is no strong scientific consensus supporting blood-type-specific diets, naturopathic doctor Peter J. D'Adamo has theorized that type AB individuals often have low stomach acid and should avoid caffeine, alcohol, and smoked or cured meats. Thornton, who celebrated his 70th birthday last August, first discovered his AB negative blood type in the late 1980s.

Thornton's appearance also prompted reflections on aging, a topic he recently addressed on CBS News' Sunday Morning in November 2025. He admitted to feeling trepidation about turning 70, calling it a milestone that required "a few meetings with myself late at night.

" However, he emphasized a growing sense of gratitude and wisdom, saying, "We've all seen each other get older, and when I see that wisdom and see the respect that people have for them, it just kind of makes everything melt away somehow. " Married to his sixth wife, Connie Angland, and a father to four adult children, Thornton described a profound sense of blessing. "Every day when I wake up I just say I'm blessed.

That's really it," he shared. The success of Landman continues to grow, having gone viral last year due to a full-frontal nude scene involving Tommy Norris. Co-creator Christian Wallace later clarified to The Hollywood Reporter that the moment was achieved using carefully coordinated prosthetics, not actual nudity, noting that the reaction surprised him given the obvious artifice.

The panel appearance, his distinctive look, and his personal revelations collectively highlighted a star embracing his later years with vitality, openness, and professional momentum





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