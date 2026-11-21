Billy Bob Thornton presents The Mayflower on Fox Nation while Landman Season 3 production continues until March 2027. Discover details on both projects.

Billy Bob Thornton is shifting gears from his fictional role as a crisis manager to exploring actual historical events with a new docudrama titled Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower. While fans of Landman were expecting a new season of the drama series this past November in 2024, the show has not returned to television screens during its traditional release window. Instead, Thornton is utilizing his time to present a three-part historical series on Fox Nation that examines the complex origins of the Pilgrim voyage and its impact on American history.

Landman Season 3 Production Timeline

Although Landman Season 3 is not arriving on TV this fall, the project is far from being abandoned. Actor James Jordan, who portrays Dale Bradley in the series, confirmed in August 2026 that the writing process for the upcoming season was already well underway. Production officially began in September and is scheduled to continue until March 2027 at the latest. This timeline ensures that the show remains active and on track for a future premiere, even if the exact date has been pushed back from its usual November slot.

Also read Billy Bob Thornton Lands Landman Role Amid Sling Blade Legacy

Key Storylines and Cast Developments

The narrative tension within Landman has escalated significantly following major changes at M-Tex Oil. Tommy Norris unexpectedly assumed the role of Vice President of Production after the tragic death of CEO Monty Miller, played by Jon Hamm. Monty's wife, Cami, portrayed by Demi Moore, has stepped into the CEO position to lead the company with a firm hand. She is currently navigating complex corporate waters while engaging with questionable investors, including the cartel-connected criminal Gallino, played by Andy Garcia.

Subplots involving other main characters add further complexity to the storyline. Tommy's son, Cooper, played by Jacob Lofland, is attempting to launch an independent oil venture that holds the potential for immense financial success. However, his lack of industry experience presents a significant risk to the business's stability. These overlapping storylines of corporate power struggles and risky ventures set the stage for the drama to continue when production resumes next year.

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The Mayflower Historical Perspective

Thornton's new project on Fox Nation offers a stark departure from the oil industry drama, yet it shares a common theme of land disputes and human conflict. Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower challenges the traditional, festive narrative often associated with Thanksgiving celebrations. The series explores the voyage of the Pilgrims from England to Plymouth, Massachusetts, as a terrifying crossing for desperate passengers fleeing persecution by the English Crown for practicing their faith outside the Church of England.

The docudrama also addresses the reality of the land itself, noting that it was not an untouched wilderness before the Pilgrims arrived. It was already home to Native communities with thousands of years of established history. Thornton explains that the encounter between these two groups brought inevitable clashes but also marked a turning point in the history of the United States. This approach provides a more complicated and nuanced view of the events that followed the historic voyage.

Connecting Two Distinct Projects

While Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower and Landman are very different in genre, they both center on people fighting over land and power. The oil industry conflicts in Landman mirror the historical and cultural clashes explored in the docudrama. By presenting this historical series, Thornton offers audiences a different kind of intense storytelling that complements his ongoing work in scripted television. Both projects highlight the enduring struggles and complexities of human society, whether set in modern corporate boardrooms or colonial settlements.

As Landman Season 3 continues to develop through March 2027, Thornton is keeping busy with this new historical exploration. The docudrama premieres on Fox Nation, giving viewers a chance to see Thornton in a new light as a presenter of American colonial history. This dual focus on current drama and historical reflection showcases the actor's versatility and commitment to diverse storytelling formats during the hiatus of his popular hit series.