Billy Bob Thornton: 'I don't know anything about politics. I have no idea. And the stuff that I do believe, I don't want to force it down somebody else's throat because I'm not an expert on that.'

Billy Bob Thornton, a veteran 70-year-old actor, expressed his views on politics and award show celebrity activism. He believes that celebrities should not force their political or personal beliefs on others and that talking about one's feelings and experiences is more important than an actor or actress telling people who to vote for.

Billy Bob Thornton doesn't want to talk politics and is not sure why other celebrities would want to push their political beliefs on others. He criticized when celebrities earn awards and use the opportunity to be activists.

He believes that talking about one's feelings and experiences is more important than an actor or actress telling people who to vote for. Thornton also expressed his disdain for award show celebrity activism and said that there's a time and place for activism but celebrities should steer clear of it when it comes to award shows





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Billy Bob Thornton Politics Award Show Celebrity Activism Talking About One's Feelings And Experiences Expertise On Politics Forcing Political Beliefs On Others Award Shows Activism Expertise On Being Human

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Billy Bob Thornton pushes back on celebrity activism: ‘I don't know anything about politics’Fox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Landman Season 3 Production Quietly Gets Disappointing New Update From Billy Bob ThorntonLandman season 3 production quietly receives a disappointing new update from Billy Bob Thornton after the season 2 finale aired in January 2026.

Read more »

Billy Bob Thornton says celebrity status is no reason to push pulical beliefs on othersAuthorities are reportedly scaling back resources in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance as Savannah Guthrie continues pleading for answers while balancing her return to TV and new “Wordle” hosting role.

Read more »

Billy Bob Thornton Denies Brashing Celeb Activism: 'I'm Uninformed, But I Won't Silence Others'Actor Billy Bob Thornton, responding to criticism for criticizing politically outspoken celebrities, explains that he doesn't meddle in politics and insists that no one should force their beliefs on others. Meanwhile, his co-hosts on The View react with both admiration and criticism.

Read more »