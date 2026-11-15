Billy Bob Thornton Hosts Fox Nation Docudrama The Mayflower on November 23

Billy Bob Thornton hosts Fox Nation's three-part historical docudrama The Mayflower, premiering November 23, 2026, a major departure from his Landman role.

Billy Bob Thornton is moving from the Texas oil fields of Paramount+ to early American history. Fox Nation has announced that Thornton will host Billy Bob Thornton Presents: The Mayflower, a three-part historical docudrama that premieres November 23, 2026. The series arrives while fans of Landman, the Taylor Sheridan drama in which Thornton plays Tommy Norris, are still waiting for news about the show's next season.

The Mayflower marks a significant change of pace for the actor. Thornton is best known for his role as the exhausted and perpetually overwhelmed Tommy Norris, a character who navigates the oil industry, a complicated family, and a steady stream of poor decisions. Fox Nation's new project places him in a documentary-style host role focused on the events of the 1600s rather than the modern Permian oil boom.

Also read Billy Evans Comments on Being Portrayed as Villain in You Can See Everything Documentary

Inside the Three-Part Fox Nation Historical Series

The Mayflower is a three-part historical docudrama in which Billy Bob Thornton serves as host and guide through the events surrounding the Mayflower's voyage across the Atlantic Ocean. The series also covers the First Thanksgiving and the complicated events that helped shape the earliest foundations of the United States.

According to the program's description, the series follows the dangerous journey of the Pilgrims to North America. It also examines the fragile relationship established between the English settlers and the Wampanoag people, along with the devastating conflicts that followed. Each episode is designed to give viewers a closer look at the people and decisions behind one of the most familiar chapters in American history.

Advertisement

Fox Nation Leadership Praises Thornton's Role

Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson has publicly praised Thornton's involvement, describing him as a captivating storyteller with a unique ability to bring history to life. Petterson said the project offers a fresh and thought-provoking perspective on one of the most familiar chapters in American history.

Petterson also said the series is intended to give viewers a richer understanding of the people, conflicts, and events that shaped the nation's beginnings. The statement positions The Mayflower as a historical program aimed at deeper context rather than a traditional retelling of the Thanksgiving story, although the source material does not provide further detail on the production format or episode runtimes.

Landman Season 3 Wait and Thornton's Schedule

Landman Season 3 has not yet received a premiere date, and the show is still in production. Fans who hoped to see Thornton return to Tommy Norris before the end of 2026 now face a longer wait than expected, leaving a noticeable gap in the Paramount+ schedule.

For viewers in the meantime, The Mayflower will be the next time Thornton appears on television, beginning with the premiere on November 23, 2026. Because the Fox Nation series is scheduled before any announced Landman return, audiences who follow Thornton across platforms will see two very different sides of his work within a short period.