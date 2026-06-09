Billy Bob Thornton Discusses Full-Frontal Nude Scene in Landman

Billy Bob Thornton opens up about his surprising full-frontal nude scene in Landman, sharing his initial reaction and the comedic aftermath involving his character's wife, played by Ali Larter.

Billy Bob Thornton has finally discussed his full-frontal nude scene in the series Landman . The 70-year-old actor confessed he was initially surprised when he learned he would need to appear nude for an episode that aired in December.

Speaking at the Newport Beach TV Festival, Thornton recalled his reaction before filming, saying, "Obviously before we filmed, it was kind of like, 'Whoa, yikes. This is interesting.

'" He added, "I didn't care. " In the scene, his character Tommy Norris wakes up in a hotel room as a female room service employee sets up his breakfast. Norris then inadvertently exposes himself, causing the staffer to scream and accuse him of sexual assault. His wife Angela, portrayed by Ali Larter, enters from the bathroom and intervenes.

She explains to the distressed employee that the incident is not personal, citing Tommy's use of erectile medication: "Don't be scared, darling. That wasn't about you. He eats Cialis like M&Ms and runs into door jams all morning with that thing. I'm so sorry about that.

" Larter's character continues with dark humor, remarking on the angle of exposure and making a crude joke about the staffer's sexuality. Norris blames Angela for giving him an extra pill the night before and comically wonders what to do with his erection, suggesting he might have sex with the breakfast items.

Angela then declares that the mishap ruined a romantic moment and decides to leave, stating, "I'm getting dressed - my husband flashes the waitstaff and that kind of kills the mood.

" The Landman ensemble also includes Sam Elliott, Demi Moore, Paulina Chávez and Jacob Lofland, with the show streaming on Paramount+. Series creator Christian Wallace later clarified that the scene wasn't actually full-frontal; a prosthetic was originally considered but ultimately rejected for being too comedic. An intimacy coordinator was present on set





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