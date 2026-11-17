Watch acclaimed 1998 crime thriller A Simple Plan, starring Billy Bob Thornton, streaming for free on Tubi and other platforms this month.

Academy Award-nominated actor and filmmaker Billy Bob Thornton has built a formidable reputation within the thriller genre, beginning with his breakthrough 1992 role in One False Move. Now, audiences can stream one of his most critically acclaimed works, A Simple Plan, for free on the Tubi platform. The neo-noir crime drama originally released in December 1998 and recently joined the free streaming library alongside other services like Pluto TV, Paramount+, and YouTube.

Thornton Oscar Nominations and Thriller Legacy

Billy Bob Thornton holds three Academy Award nominations spanning his career as both a writer and performer. His directorial debut and screenplay for Sling Blade earned him a Best Adapted Screenplay win and his first acting nomination. Two years prior to A Simple Plan, Thornton co-wrote and starred in One False Move, which established his early credibility in the crime drama space. A Simple Plan subsequently secured his third Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.

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Plot Mechanics of Sam Raimi Directed Thriller

A Simple Plan follows Jacob, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who is the older brother of Hank. The story begins when Hank, alongside their friend Lou, discovers a crashed plane carrying 4.4 million dollars. The trio decides to keep the money, initiating a chain of events that traps them in a web of psychological tension and action. Thornton portrays Jacob as a character who initially appears greedy and willing to support the theft, though his role eventually reverses as the plot escalates.

Adaptation From Scott B. Smith Novel

The film is adapted from the novel of the same name by Scott B. Smith, whose script earned a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination alongside Thornton. Critics including Roger Ebert praised the movie for its brilliant pacing upon its 1998 release. The first half of the narrative focuses on suspense, while the second half delivers consequences and action. The story explores how Jacob and Hank, despite their different initial moral stances, both succumb to the pressure of their secret.

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Box Office and Streaming Availability

Despite critical acclaim, A Simple Plan was not a massive commercial success, grossing only 16 million dollars in theaters. It often appears in the shadow of Sam Raimi's more famous works like the original Spider-Man trilogy. The movie is now available on Tubi, allowing new viewers to experience the film without a subscription. The slow-burning atmosphere contrasts sharply with Raimi's typical high-energy horror and action styles.

Comparison to Contemporary Crime Films

A Simple Plan is frequently compared to the Coen brothers' Fargo, which established a cultural touchstone for snowbound Midwestern crime dramas. Many consider this film a darker, bleaker cousin to that 1996 classic. The story reveals deep layers about the characters' backgrounds through dialogue, particularly regarding their father. Thornton delivers a nuanced performance that makes Jacob, despite his flaws, a deeply tragic and memorable figure.