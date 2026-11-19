Former boxer Billy Allison receives a guilty verdict for the murder of Matthew O'Gara after a single punch at a Lichfield bar. The court also finds him guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against Adam Cooper.

Billy Allison, a founding member of the group Raise the Colours, has been convicted of murdering Matthew O'Gara following a fatal assault at a Lichfield bar. The court found the 36-year-old guilty after evidence revealed he struck the 36-year-old pub owner with an experienced boxer's skill, causing injuries that resulted in Mr. O'Gara's death two weeks later. This verdict concludes a trial that examined the brutal attack which occurred on May 24 at the Ricco and Loren bar.

The Fatal Assault and Immediate Aftermath

The jury determined that Billy Allison delivered a single, devastating punch to the neck of Matthew O'Gara from behind while the victim was standing on the dance floor. This blow, described by witnesses as having the force of a sledgehammer, fractured several bones in Mr. O'Gara's neck and tore a major artery. The resulting catastrophic hemorrhage at the base of the brain left Mr. O'Gara with unsurvivable injuries, and he passed away in the hospital at 12:21 pm on the day after the incident.

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Police body camera footage captured the emotional moment former boxer Billy Allison was informed of the victim's death while in a police cell. When a Staffordshire Police officer delivered the news, Mr. Allison was seen lying on the bed before sitting up and burying his head in his hands. He reacted with visible distress, uttering an expletive before collapsing into a state of shock as officers finalized his arrest for murder.

Jury Verdicts and Additional Charges

Beyond the murder charge, the jury at the Crown Court found Billy Allison guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against Adam Cooper, a 62-year-old friend of the victim. The court heard that immediately after knocking Mr. O'Gara unconscious, Mr. Allison turned his aggression toward Mr. Cooper, punching him twice in what the prosecution described as a brutal and unprovoked assault.

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The trial jury was not informed of Billy Allison's association with the Raise the Colours group, ensuring the verdict was based solely on the evidence presented regarding the assault. After deliberating for approximately four hours, the jurors returned their guilty verdicts, leaving Mr. Allison visibly shaken as he exited the dock, holding his head in his hands without being granted immediate permission by the judge.

Witness Testimony and Behavioral Evidence

Prosecutors presented detailed accounts of the evening, noting that Billy Allison had been drinking heavily and using cocaine with his partner, Charlotte Dean, and members of Raise the Colours, including Ryan Bridge and Ben Cullen. Witnesses described Mr. Allison, who stands 6ft 5in tall, as appearing manic and almost frothing with anticipation for a fight while at the venue.

In his defense, Billy Allison admitted to being very drunk and claimed the attack was a moment of madness driven by paranoia. He told the court he felt he was being stared at and insisted he did not intend to cause serious injury or death. However, he conceded that neither Mr. O'Gara nor Mr. Cooper had done anything to provoke the violence, describing his actions as a failure of judgment rather than a premeditated attack.

Escape Attempts and Police Investigation

Following the incident, Billy Allison fled the Ricco and Loren bar through a rear exit alongside Ben Cullen. The pair attempted to evade detection by swapping T-shirts and covering their faces as they walked through the city. CCTV footage tracked their movements to a park and later to the Cathedral Hotel on Beacon Street, where Mr. Cullen had booked a room for the night.

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Staffordshire Police located Mr. Allison at the hotel around 5 am, arresting him as he inquired about the victim's condition. During subsequent police interviews, Billy Allison exercised his right to silence and answered no comment to all questions. Despite his claims of remorse, the court found the evidence of a powerful, boxer-trained punch delivered to a vulnerable victim compelling, leading to the conviction for murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.