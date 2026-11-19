Former boxer Billy Allison was found guilty of murdering Matthew O'Gara with a single punch at a Lichfield bar. The verdict follows a trial revealing the fatal assault on the pub owner.

Billy Allison, a founding member of the Raise the Colours group, has been convicted of murdering Matthew O'Gara following a violent incident at a Lichfield pub. The 36-year-old former boxer was found guilty of the crime after a single punch thrown on a dancefloor caused unsurvivable injuries to the 36-year-old pub owner.

The Fatal Assault at Ricco and Loren Bar

The court heard that the incident occurred on May 24 this year at the Ricco and Loren bar in Lichfield. Allison launched an attack on Matthew O'Gara with what prosecutors described as the skill of an experienced fighter. A 'very, very hard' punch to the neck from behind knocked Mr. O'Gara unconscious instantly.

Also read Curry Barker's Anything But Ghosts Adds Matthew Lillard To Cast

The blow fractured several bones in the victim's neck and tore an artery. This injury caused a catastrophic haemorrhage at the base of the brain. Matthew O'Gara died in the hospital two weeks after the assault.

Bodycam Footage of Arrest and Initial Shock

Police bodycam footage captured the moment officers informed Billy Allison of the victim's death. A Staffordshire Police officer entered the custody cell where Allison was lying on a bed and delivered the news at 12:21 in the afternoon. Upon hearing the news, Allison stood up and exclaimed 'F*** sake' before burying his head in his hands.

Advertisement

Officers arrested Allison at the Cathedral Hotel on Beacon Street around 5:00 am. When officers arrived, Allison asked 'Tell me he's OK, mate.' Later in custody, he exercised his right to silence and answered 'no comment' to all questions during police interviews.

Jury Returns Verdicts After Four Hours of Deliberation

Yesterday, a jury at the court found Billy Allison guilty of murdering Matthew O'Gara. The jury was not informed of Allison's link to the Raise the Colours group during deliberations. Allison also appeared visibly shocked, holding his head in his hands as he exited the dock.

The same jury found him guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent against Adam Cooper, a friend of the victim. After the fatal blow to Mr. O'Gara, Allison punched Mr. Cooper twice. Mr. Cooper, aged 62, survived the assault but likened the force of the initial blow to being struck by a sledgehammer.

Drunken Paranoia and Evasion Tactics Post-Attack

The trial revealed that Billy Allison had spent the day in Lichfield drinking heavily and taking cocaine with his partner Charlotte Dean and Raise the Colours members Ryan Bridge and Ben Cullen. Witnesses described Allison as 'almost frothing' and 'manic' during the evening, appearing eager for a fight.

Advertisement

After the attack, Allison fled the bar through a rear exit with Ben Cullen. The pair swapped T-shirts and Allison covered his face while walking through the city. CCTV footage showed them in a park at around 1:00 am before arriving at the hotel where they were later arrested.

Defendant Claims Moment of Madness and Paranoia

In evidence, Billy Allison stated he was 'really sorry' for his actions and admitted his behavior caused the end of someone's life. He claimed he had never intended to cause serious injury or death. Allison told jurors he felt he was being looked at and became paranoid in his drunken state.

Allison denied intending to punch Matthew O'Gara as hard as he did. He described the incident as a 'moment of madness' and claimed he wanted to get the men away from him because he felt they were staring at him. He insisted neither victim provoked the attack.