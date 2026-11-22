Looking at who will call the action as well as what uniforms each team will wear as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

NFL referee Scott Novak during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sportsare back at home following a two-game road trip.

After knocking off the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets, they will now host the Miami Dolphins.with Miami coming in with a record of 1-8. As if their record wasn't bad enough, the Dolphins will be turning to Kyle McCord as the starter with Malik Willis out injured. Also hurt is star running back De'Von Achane. The only thing that could make things difficult for the Bills might be self-inflicted harm.

Also read Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 11 Expert Pick Roundup

That could include penalties, and that might be a problem to keep an eye on. The referee assingment for this week is less than favorable as it features a crew known for throwing flags. Before checking out who that referee is, let's first see who will be the announcers in this one. CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect CBS will broadcast the game this week between the Bills and Dolphins. With it not being a huge showdown, the top crew of Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt won't be on the call. Still, a solid group will be in the boothNFL referee Scott Novak during the Las Vegas Raiders preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. They're at nearly four penalties per game above the league average of 14.4. The Bills know this since Novak called their Week 5 win over the Rams. That 37-34 showdown included 24 accepted penalties for 196 yards combined.

Fans never want to tune into the game to see the ref constantly calling penalties, but that could very well be the case on Sunday. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen drops back to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile we might see a lot of yellow on the field, the Bills are going for their all-white look.

For just the second time ever, Buffalo will wear their Nike Rivalries uniform, with the arctic white. The last time they wore these, they suffered a loss to the New England Patriots. Let's hope they have better luck this time around. Miami will be in solid colors as well this week.

They will be in their aqua jersey and pants, making for a nice aesthetic. Let's just hope the color clash isn't ruined by an influx of yellow from the zebras.