Weather is expected to play a significant role in the Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet for the Week 12 game at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, they won't just be battling each other.

It's that time of the year again when weather is going to start being a bigger factor in games on a more regular basis, whether it's wind, precipitation, cold temperatures, or a combination of those factors. Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis runs the ball in heavy rain against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, the forecast calls for a 100% chance of rain and sustained wind of 13 MPH with gusts upwards of 35 MPH. Neither team will be getting a break with the temperature, which will be around 37 degrees.