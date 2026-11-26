Detailed statistical projections for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs matchup on November 26, 2026. Analysis of Josh Allen rushing records, James Cook's yardage averages, and DJ Moore receiving trends ahead of the high-stakes NFL contest.

The Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs on November 26, 2026, in a pivotal National Football League contest that promises to test the resilience of the AFC juggernauts. The high-profile regular season showdown moves the spotlight to Orchard Park, where the Bills aim to leverage their offensive firepower against a formidable defensive unit. This Thursday night fixture carries significant weight as both teams look to assert dominance in their respective conferences.

Josh Allen Passing and Rushing Projections

Quarterback Josh Allen is projected to maintain his dual-threat effectiveness against the Chiefs defense on November 26, 2026. Allen has demonstrated an ability to thrive in inclement weather conditions, having thrown multiple touchdown passes during snow games against the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers in previous seasons. His arm strength provides a distinct advantage over most opponents in poor weather settings, allowing the passing attack to function effectively even when visibility and ball handling are compromised.

Also read History Says Bills' Josh Allen Will Out-Perform Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Thanksgiving

Allen also brings significant rushing value to the matchup, with a career average of 50.6 rushing yards per game against the Chiefs including playoff meetings. He has recorded four touchdown rushes across the last three head-to-head regular season matchups with Kansas City. Although he has broken the 40-yard rushing mark only twice this season, those performances came against top-tier opponents like the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams, highlighting his capability to move chains when the situation demands it.

James Cook Ground Game and Yardage Averages

Running back James Cook is positioned to reach his weekly rushing average of 106.0 yards during the contest against the Chiefs. Cook has shown remarkable consistency in adverse conditions, proving that he can perform effectively regardless of field conditions or defensive schemes. His ability to find daylight in the backfield makes him a central component of the Bills strategy to pound the rock early and often.

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Cook recently surpassed Hall-of-Fame running backs John Riggins and LaDainian Tomlinson in specific statistical milestones, underscoring his elite status in the league. He has already rushed for 111 yards against the Los Angeles Rams and 107 yards against the Minnesota Vikings, both of which were top-10 run defenses played on the road. These performances suggest that the Bills will utilize Cook heavily to wear down the Chiefs defense and set up the passing game.

DJ Moore Receiving Trends and Target Share

Wide receiver DJ Moore is expected to exceed his season average of 58.3 receiving yards per game as he continues to be a reliable target for Josh Allen. Moore has gained at least 90 receiving yards in each of his past two games, indicating a strong recent trend in his performance. He has recorded a touchdown reception in three of the four games following the Week 7 bye, demonstrating his ability to impact the score when given the opportunity.

Moore has appeared in eight games this season, missing two early due to a shoulder injury but maintaining high production in the games he finished. In five of the six completed games, he has gained at least 67 receiving yards and has surpassed the 80-yard mark in four of those appearances. His proficiency on screen plays is particularly valuable in wet and windy conditions, providing Allen with a safe and effective outlet to counteract the Chiefs defensive pressure.

Weather Impact and Strategic Outlook

The Buffalo Bills offense has a proven track record of scoring close to their 31.3 points per game average, even when facing challenging environmental factors. Historical data shows Buffalo scoring 39 points against the Cincinnati Bengals in snow last December and securing a 35-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a snow-covered field in 2024. These examples illustrate that the Bills do not rely solely on perfect conditions to generate offensive output.

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The Chiefs are likely to gear their defensive strategy specifically to stop the run, given James Cook's recent dominance. However, the Bills plan to use a balanced attack to exploit any openings. Josh Allen's legs will be used to extend plays and gain critical yardage, while DJ Moore and James Cook will work in tandem to keep the Chiefs defense off balance. The combination of Allen's dual-threat capabilities and the supporting cast's recent statistical achievements positions the Bills well for this Thursday night clash in Orchard Park.