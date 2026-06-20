Bills Urged to Make Critical Signing to Protect Josh Allen

The Bills' former second-round pick has performed well through his first three professional seasons.

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence gets ready to line up for the next play during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

| Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe Bills’ offensive line has done an admirable job keeping quarterback Josh Allen upright and has also paved the way for running back James Cook to enjoy . After losing two key pieces of its trench unit to free agency this offseason, Buffalo has been urged to make a critical signing that would keep the rest of the group intact.many believe it’s vital for the Bills to keep him around well into the future.

Torrence was selected by the Bills with the 59th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has performed well as the team’s starting right guard, not missing a single game over his first three NFL seasons. ’s Aaron Schatz.

“The Bills don’t have too many major contracts ending after the 2026 season, but it would be good to keep their offensive line continuity by re-upping Torrence,” penned Schatz. “He is far from the best guard in the league, but last season he was above average. ”, which was 25th among players at his position, while he was 13th in run block win rate .

After former starting left guardwith the New Orleans Saints on Mar. 11 and former swing tackle Ryan Van Demark exited for the Minnesota Vikings, who signed him to an offer sheet on Mar. 18, it would be prudent for the Bills to stop another member of its offensive line from walking out the door at the end of the 2026 season. Quarterback Josh Allen was sacked a career-high 40 times in 2025 and allowing Torrence to sign elsewhere next offseason would create even further disarray among Buffalo’s trench unit.

Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images The highest-paid player at Torrence’s position is the Kansas City Chiefs’ Trey Smith, whose contract is worth an average annual value of $23.5 million per season. The Bills’ AFC East rival, the New York Jets,worth $16.5 million per year on June 15.

Something similar to that which Tippmann signed would be ideal for the Bills and Torrence. While it wasn’t his best season in 2025, he was solid for the Bills and that should be enough for the team to want to keep him around.pass blocking grade of 64 last season, which was 32nd among 81 players graded at his position. He allowed three sacks, which were three more than he allowed during a clean 2024 season.

Still, his pass blocking efficiency was the highest of his career at 97.1%, making him one of the better guards in the league a year ago. However, there are likely a few levers the team can pull to become cap compliant and even create a bit of space before the start of next season. There haven’t been a boatload of Brandon Beane’s early-round draft picks who have worked out quite like Torrence.

With the Bills’ motto being “draft, develop and re-sign”, they should follow that path in this circumstance and commit to their starting right guard for the next three or four years. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAlex Brasky is editor of Shout! magazine, along with serving as a contributor to Bills - ONSI. He has been on the Bills beat the past nine seasons and recently joined Newsweek to expand his coverage beyond the NFL.

Alex has also previously covered the MLB, Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, PGA Tour and March Madness and earned first place for his spot news coverage in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper contest.





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