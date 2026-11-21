The Buffalo Bills made a mid-season addition to their WR corps by activating 6-foot-4 Tyrell Shavers in Week 11. Will he make the game day roster on Sunday?

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers runs with the ball after making a catch and scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

| USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect When he finally played in his first career playoff game mote than 2.5 years after signing an undrafted free agent rookie contract, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers tore his ACL. Obviously, surgery and an intense rehabilitation process followed, but Shavers worked back into form in just about 10 months' time.

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Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers runs after making a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect His relatively quick return for a wide receiver is another example of beating long odds. Shavers began his collegiate career at Alabama pre-COVID before transferring to Mississippi State. He eventually landed at San Diego State.

"He's got one of the best stories out there," said quarterback Josh Allen. "Just how he bounced around in college, coming here, being a P-squad guy, not really getting opportunities, and finally getting his opportunities, and making the most of them. Getting injured, fighting back, and now he's back out here practicing.

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"His first official practice was on October 28 as the Bills opened his 21-day activation window. Needing to add him to the 53-man roster this week, or lose him for the remainder of the season, BuffaloShavers was a full participant at practice this week, seemingly aiming to make his season debut when the Miami Dolphins visit Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 22.

"The hope is that he'll be up , but a lot of that has to do with, there's a lot of roster moves with some of the injuries and stuff that kind of play into it," said Bills' head coachLast week, the Bills dressed five wide receivers, including return specialist Greg Dortch and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell. It's presumed that Shavers will take Bell's game day roster spot. Bell has already been a healthy scratch six times this season.

"I think he's had a good week in practice," said Brady. "The intent and the hope is that he'll be up, but we'll see what that kinda looks like. "Shavers will likely slide in as the Bills' fourth wide receiver, and his eagerness to run block may earn him more snaps on offense. "Big body, he'll go up and get it, he'll go in and block duo .

He does all the dirty work. He plays special teams. He never complains. He's where he's supposed to be at all times.

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He's a great teammate, so very, very happy for him to get back," said Allen. Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers leaps to catch a thirty-two yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI.

Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.