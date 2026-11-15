Bills Beat Jets 31-12 as Geno Smith Exits Twice with Concussion and Ankle Injury

Geno Smith was knocked out of the game twice, first with a concussion and then an ankle injury, as the Bills cruised to a 31-12 win over the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 31-12 on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, dropping the Jets to 2-8 on the season. It was the Jets' fifth consecutive loss and their eighth loss in the past nine games after winning the season opener.

The Bills improved to 8-1 and earned their first AFC East win of the year. Jets starting quarterback Geno Smith was knocked out of the game twice. Near the end of the first half, Smith took a high hit from Buffalo linebacker Terrel Bernard while also being hit by rookie outside linebacker T.J. Parker.

Also read Bills' Last Game vs. Jets' Geno Smith Combo Brings Back Motown Memories

Geno Smith Evaluated For Concussion After Hit

The hit sent him to the medical tent, and he was evaluated for a concussion. Smith completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards and was sacked just once, but he took several other major hits throughout the game. Rookie fourth-round pick Cade Klubnik replaced Smith and played his first NFL snaps, leading the Jets on a scoring drive to cut the lead to 10-9.

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Smith cleared concussion protocol and returned to the field, but he was knocked out again on a third-down blitz hit by Buffalo safety Cole Bishop. That hit forced a field goal and ended a promising drive, and Smith was sent back to the medical tent before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. He was ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury. Klubnik again replaced Smith, and the Jets do not have a third quarterback on the roster.

Their emergency quarterback is wide receiver Isaiah Williams. The Jets kept the game close, trailing 10-6 at halftime and then 10-9 in the third quarter. But the Bills took full control after that. Josh Allen ran for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-9, and the Jets answered with another field goal to make it 17-12 with 4:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Bills Outscore Jets 21 Six In Second Half

From there, the Bills outscored the Jets 21-6 in the second half. DJ Moore caught a deep pass from Allen for a 45-yard touchdown, his third score of the year. Allen finished the game with a strong performance as Buffalo pulled away. The Jets continued to settle for field goals, a pattern that also showed up last week in Kansas City, where the team has become a complete mess in the red zone.

The loss was the Jets' sixth consecutive defeat to the Bills, who are running away with the AFC East. Buffalo's only other divisional game was in Week 4, when they lost to the New England Patriots. For the Jets, the season continues to unravel as they fell to 2-8 and their offseason cannot come soon enough. Head coach Aaron Glenn was seen reacting to a call by line judge Kevin Codey during the game.

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Smith was helped up by trainers after a hit during the game, and his status for the remainder of the season is uncertain. The Jets have now lost five straight and eight of their last nine, with their only win coming in the season opener. The Bills, meanwhile, sit at 8-1 and look like the class of the AFC East after another dominant performance against their division rival.