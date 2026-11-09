Bills' Trade Capital, Salary Cap Situation Heading Toward Tuesday's NFL Deadline

Do the Buffalo Bills have enough ammunition to make a trade prior to 4 p.m. ET on November 10?

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before an an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare presumably looking to reinforce their defensive secondary on the trade market, but will general manager Brandon Beane strike a deal prior to Tuesday's deadline? One can make the case for adding a cornerback being that Buffalo has only three true outside corners on its 53-man roster, but theWith the Bills already cutting bait on the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson experience, veteran Damar Hamlin has been forced into a starting safety role while practice squad veteran Geno Stone brings more starting experience.

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Although Buffalo can likely get by with Hamlin or Stone, Beane may look to make a true splash by bringing in an Amani Hooker or Jessie Bates type. Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bills have the necessary draft capital to swing a trade for a Pro Bowler, but they would need to exercise some creative salary cap gymnastics in order to stay compliant. , the Bills can still swing a deal if the trade partner is willing to absorb a larger portion of the player's salary for the remainder of the season.

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Buffalo could entice a team to do this by offering a better draft pick in a trade. For example, Tennessee Titans' safety Amani Hooker counts $11.9 million against the cap. With the season halfway over, his number is down to under $6 million. If Tennessee is willing to pay $3 million of his remaining cap hit, then the Bills could swing the deal.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane looks on during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Bills have a presence in all seven rounds at the 2027 NFL Draft. They currently have eight total picks, but are expected to add a ninth selection in the form of a fourth-round compensatory pick to be determined in the offseason.

Buffalo has its own selections in Rounds 1 through 6. It also has the Colts' sixth-rounder and the Raiders' seventh-rounder. Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets.

Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.