Andre Reed's number is up. The Hall of Fame wide receiver will have his No. 83 retired by the Buffalo Bills during the 2027 season.

FILE - Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed receives his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime of an NFL football game between the Bills and the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Sept. 21, 2014, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver will have his No. 83 retired by the Buffalo Bills during the 2027 season. The team shared a video on social media Thursday in which owner Terry Pegula broke the news to Reed, a mainstay during the franchise's run to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s.

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“I can still see you going over the middle, getting knocked around, hanging onto the ball,” Pegula told Reed. Longtime teammates Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, like Reed members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joined in by greeting Reed while wearing replicas of Reed's jersey. Reed spent 15 of his 16 NFL seasons with Buffalo, finishing his career with 951 catches for 13,198 yards and 88 total touchdowns.

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The seven-time Pro Bowler retired after the 2000 season following a brief stint with Washington and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.