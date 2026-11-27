Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired and the Buffalo Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 with a 13-10 victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a rainy, windy and chil…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After sharing top billing, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes proved no match for the elements in the latest showdown of two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

With both offenses failing to gain traction on a rainy, windy and cold Thursday night, the Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 win by slogging through a 13-10 victory on Tyler Bass’ 57-yard field goal as time expired.

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“I have to be better. I need to be better. I will be better,” said Allen, who was limited to going 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions, both coming inside Kansas City’s 20.