Bills Safeties Battle for Starting Role in AFC Playoff Push

Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone fight for starting spots as the Buffalo Bills aim to maintain their top AFC standing in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills defense is entering a critical phase of the 2026 NFL season with multiple safety candidates competing for starting roles. The team currently sits atop the AFC standings as they head into Week 9 on November 1, 2026. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard faces a strategic decision regarding who leads the secondary against upcoming opponents. This competition adds intensity to a roster already considered one of the best in the league.

Damar Hamlin Reclaims Starting Status

Damar Hamlin appears to be the odds-on favorite to start the remainder of the season after a strong recent performance. He originally signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on March 12, 2026. In his first seven games of the 2026 campaign, Hamlin recorded 23 total tackles and one pass breakup with two starts. His recent form has been particularly notable, with 16 total tackles in the past three weeks. Hamlin brings significant experience to the field, having tallied 180 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and seven pass deflections in 2022 and 2024 combined. The 28-year-old safety is leveraging this production to secure his spot alongside Cole Bishop.

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Geno Stone Proves Valuable in Limited Action

Geno Stone also saw significant playing time against the Baltimore Ravens last week. He was called up from the practice squad on Sunday due to a numbers game and played 19 defensive snaps. Stone posted a team-high six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection during that contest. His pass deflection led directly to an interception by rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun in a tip-drill play. General Manager Brandon Beane's decision to sign Stone earlier in the offseason has been validated by these performances. Stone has 14 career interceptions, providing a reliability that has been crucial for the defense.

Competing Views on Secondary Rotation

The role of sixth-year veteran Cole Bishop remains a central point of discussion. He earned the nod alongside Hamlin in the game against the Ravens. However, the presence of Stone and Hamlin creates a complex rotation that Coach Jim Leonhard must manage. Stone's addition was initially questioned by observers due to the redundancy of adding another safety after signing M.J. Stewart. Yet, his ability to be in the right place at the right time has silenced many critics. Bishop continues to be a key part of the defensive strategy, but the competition for snaps is fierce.

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Rookie Impact and Future Outlook

Rookie safety Jalon Kilgore was selected at pick No. 167 in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft from the University of South Carolina. He was expected to take over as the long-term starter opposite Bishop eventually. Kilgore showed potential against the Las Vegas Raiders by breaking up a pass intended for Tre Tucker. He also made an impact in preseason games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. His development will be vital for the Bills' defensive depth as the season progresses into the playoffs.

Real-World Impact on AFC Standings

The performance of these defensive backs directly influences the Bills' ability to maintain their top position in the AFC. Hamlin's resurgence and Stone's dependability provide the team with versatile options for the postseason. The defense has shown resilience since the events of January 19, 2025, in Cincinnati. As the team continues to play at Highmark Stadium, their secondary's cohesion will be tested. The outcome of these starting position battles will likely determine their success in the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.