Bills Reportedly Make Trade With Titans For Secondary Help

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly traded significant trade capital to acquire Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker.

Hooker, who has spent his entire seven-plus-year NFL career with the Titans , has reeled in an NFL-high five interceptions, six passes defended and 52 combined tackles across seven games this year.

Most notably, Hooker came down with three interceptions against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 1. He missed Week 5 due to a concussion. Hooker also brought down five interceptions in 2024. The 28-year-old Hooker is in the first season of a three-year, $48.6 million extension and goes from a 1-7 Tennessee team to a 7-1 Buffalo squad that needed help in its secondary.

Also read Titans' Calvin Ridley Involved in Nashville Airport Incident, Trade Deadline Looms

Through their first eight games, the Bills' defense is 29th in the NFL in opponent passing yards . They're also 16th in both opponent total yards and opponent points . Granted, Buffalo is seventh in the sport in opponent rushing yards .

Advertisement

Eagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & MoreNFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than EverTom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. PatriotsRams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf ToeEagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & MoreFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.