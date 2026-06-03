Bills Pass Rusher Michael Hoecht Sets Return Date as Injury Rehab Continues

The Bills pass rusher is seven months removed from an Achilles injury which ended his 2025 season.

Hoecht went down during the Bills’ Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, just six quarters into his first season in Buffalo. After a six-game PED suspension wasted the start of his Bills tenure, the injury thwarted his opportunity to boost the Buffalo pass rush down the stretch and into the postseason.

He finished the year with two sacks, five tackles and a tackle for loss. However, all signs have pointed toward him inching closer to his comeback. Once he returns to form, it will be a boon for the Bills’ defense, which is entering its first season under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Leonhard is set to deploy a 3-4 base defense, a scheme Hoecht has experience playing in during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” added Hoecht. “I think it’s going to be a very creative, very fun-looking defense. A lot of moving pieces. Excited for it so far.

”Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images When Hoecht returns, he will slot into the Bills’ group of pass rushers behind expected starters Greg Rousseau and free-agent addition Bradley Chubb. Buffalo alsoThat should place Hoecht as the fourth member of the team’s pass-rush rotation.

Other options include free-agent acquisition Mike Danna and 2024 fifth-round pick Javon Solomon. The Bills also shifted another of their former pass rushers inside on their defensive line, as 2025 third-round pick Landon Jackson is set to play a 4i technique. Jackson, as did DeWayne Carter, and both players are going through positional changes entering the ’26 campaign.

With so much change occurring defensively for the Bills this season, they will need Hoecht to return to full health in short order. There will be plenty to prove for a unit that finished last season in the bottom half of the league in total sacks. To win in the postseason, you must pressure opposing quarterbacks and Hoecht at his full efficacy will help the Bills improve their ability to do so. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsAlex Brasky is editor of Shout! magazine, along with serving as a contributor to Bills - ONSI. He has been on the Bills beat the past nine seasons and recently joined Newsweek to expand his coverage beyond the NFL.

Alex has also previously covered the MLB, Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, PGA Tour and March Madness and earned first place for his spot news coverage in the New York Press Association's Better Newspaper contest.





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