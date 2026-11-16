Bills on SI Week 10 Stock Report: Moore and Cook Rise as Allen Struggles

Analyze the Buffalo Bills Week 10 performance against the New York Jets. DJ Moore and James Cook lead the offense while Josh Allen faces criticism for turnovers.

The Buffalo Bills secured a decisive 31-12 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2026. While the win extends their dominance, the offense displayed troubling inefficiencies that left potential points on the scoreboard. The game highlighted a stark contrast between explosive individual performances and systemic execution errors. This analysis breaks down the key statistical drivers and tactical failures from the Week 10 matchup.

Offensive Explosions and Rising Stocks

Running back James Cook delivered another masterclass in ball control and power running during the contest. Cook recorded his fifth 100-yard rushing performance in just nine games, carrying the ball 18 times for 157 yards and one touchdown. His ability to consistently gain three or four yards on early downs disrupted the Jets' defensive rhythm. Cook also showcased his breakaway speed by breaking a 74-yard run that shifted the momentum entirely in Buffalo's favor.

Also read DJ Moore Finally Shakes Injury Status, Appears Ready for Takeoff for Bills in Week 10

Wide receiver DJ Moore proved to be a critical weapon in the passing game despite playing only 58 percent of the offensive snaps. This represented his lowest snap count since Week 3, yet he produced a team-high 90 receiving yards. Moore caught a pivotal 45-yard pass near the goal line with a Jets defender draped over him. This play exemplified his ability to create separation and threaten scores from any area on the field. Quarterback Josh Allen praised Moore's impact, noting that his presence forces defenses to respect the deep ball.

Defensive Stability and New Contributions

The Bills defense maintained its strict standards by keeping the opponent out of the end zone for the second consecutive week. Rookie outside linebacker TJ Parker, the No. 35 overall selection from the April draft, led the defensive unit with aggressive play. Parker has been a consistent force since his debut and continues to anchor the pass rush. His presence allows the secondary to operate with greater confidence and range.

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Safety Amani Hooker played a perfect 100 percent of defensive snaps, showcasing his durability and reliability. Hooker totaled seven tackles and one pass breakup in a game where practice time was limited. Rookie head coach Joe Brady highlighted Hooker's ability to perform on short notice. Brady noted that playing the entire game on a few days of preparation demonstrated Hooker's mental toughness. Hooker, along with Moore and Parker, represents a significant addition to the roster after offseason acquisitions.

Quarterback Struggles and Execution Errors

Despite the victory, Josh Allen faced scrutiny for his efficiency and decision-making in critical moments. Allen finished as a five-time NFL MVP finalist, but his performance in this game was described as lacking execution. The Bills converted only 2 of 10 third-down attempts, stalling multiple promising drives. Allen admitted after the game that the offense did not execute the way they wanted, particularly in the first half. The stats show 31 points, but the flow of the game suggested missed opportunities.

Allen threw his lone interception of the game, targeting Greg Dortch in double coverage. The pass occurred when receivers Khalil Shakir and Ty Johnson were open in space near the line of scrimmage. This choice forced a throw into tight windows rather than taking the sure yards. The interception was preceded by a presnap illegal shift penalty that pushed the offense back five yards. This sequence highlighted a recurring issue with pre-snap discipline that plagued the unit.

Penalties and Missed Scoring Opportunities

Pre-snap penalties were a major theme of the offensive struggles, with multiple linemen committing false starts. Left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Alec Anderson, tight end Jackson Hawes, and tight end Dawson Knox were all flagged for infractions. These errors pushed the Bills backward on crucial downs and prevented first-down conversions. Coach Joe Brady emphasized the need for cleaner football, citing the excessive number of pre-snap penalties as a primary concern.

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The Bills also squandered a prime scoring opportunity in the second quarter. After starting at the Jets' 16-yard line with a 1st-and-10, the offense stalled. They failed to convert the drive, settling for a field goal attempt on 4th-and-13. This missed chance to score a touchdown left six points on the field. The inability to finish drives in the red zone continues to be a point of discussion despite the team averaging the NFL-best 31.9 points per game. The Bills must address these inefficiencies to maintain their competitive edge in the playoffs.