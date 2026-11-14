Bills' New-Look Secondary Won't Catch Break After Latest Jets Injury Updates

The Buffalo Bills' new-look secondary that now features Amani Hooker will face an immediate test against the New York Jets on Sunday.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson tries to get past Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop after making a catch in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Buffalo Bills' defense has caught some breaks over the last few weeks thanks to injuries their opponents have dealt with, which has been welcomed for Buffalo's struggling defense.but also Tyler Huntley after both Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks exited the contest early due to injury. Then, in Week 9, the Bills had the pleasure of facing Carson Wentz, who threw up an all-time stinker inIt looked like the Bills' new-look secondary that now features trade deadline acquisition Amani Hooker might catch another break in Week 10 because all three of the New York Jets' top wideouts were dealing with injuries, but it turns out that won't happen.

Also read Buffalo Bills Injury Report: Spencer Brown Misses Practice Before Jets Game

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs after a catch as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect, Jets wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. are all expected to play on Sunday afternoon.log a full practice on FridayCooper was a new addition to the injury report this week with an ankle issue, but just like Wilson he closed out his week with a full practice, signaling the rookie would go.

Mitchell was a late addition to the injury report during the week after popping up with a knee injury on Friday, but he also fully participated, so there wasn't much concern. Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect While we don't normally think of the Jets' offense as being any kind of test, that is certainly the case this year and nobody should underestimate their wide receiver trio that has a quarterback in Geno Smith who can get them the football consistently. Wilson has been one of the more underrated wide receivers in the league during his career and the only reason he doesn't get more recognition is because he has routinely been stuck on terrible offenses, which has impacted his production.

After it looked like Mitchell would be a complete bust as a former second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Mitchell has found new life with the Jets and is proving to be a viable deep threat. Meanwhile, Cooper has wasted no time making an impact in his rookie season, with the Indiana product notching a pair of 100-yard games over the five contests he has played in. Wilson, Cooper and Mitchell provide threats at all three areas of the field.

Wilson can make plays all over, Cooper is great after the catch from the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, and as we mentioned with Mitchell, he can make plays down the field. Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker celebrates an interception in the third quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Bills enter this game with the fourth-worst pass defense in the NFL, and they have given up a whopping 28 completions of 20-plus yards. , where his awareness and coverage ability should help improve what has been a major problem for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit. , Hooker's 75.2 coverage grade ranks 11th among safeties, and he has five picks, which is four more than Bills safeties have combined.

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We know Smith has a propensity to turn the football over, so don't be surprised if Hooker comes away with a pick in his first game with the Bills.