Bills May Face Another Backup After Kyler Murray Injury Update, But That Could Be a Bad Thing

The Buffalo Bills could be facing a backup QB for a second straight week, but that might actually be a bad thing this time around.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Buffalo Bills' struggling defense caught a break last week when the Baltimore Ravens saw not one but two of their quarterbacks go down to injury.of the game, and then Tyler Huntley got hurt not long after that and Baltimore was forced to deploy rookie Joe Fagnano, which obviously did not pan out for the Ravens. Now, as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, the Bills might be facing yet another backup quarterback.

Also read Ravens Fall to Bills 36-10 as Lamar Jackson Suffers Injury

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, left, talks to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray after 19-15 win at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect That's because Vikings starter Kyle Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that has his status up in the air. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it's moving in the direction of the Vikings having to start Carson Wentz over Murray against the Bills.

"Clearly his status for Monday night is, at best, up in the air, and it sounds like it's trending towards Carson Wentz starting Monday night,"in his hamstring. The Vikings haven't hit the field for practice yet this week as of this writing but will do that later on Thursday, so we'll know more then. Is Wentz over Murray bad for Bills?

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz warms up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This might be one of the rare instances where facing a backup quarterback could be worse for the Bills. That's because Murray has struggled this season, especially with accuracy, and as a result the Vikings' offense has not been good and the defense has carried the load.

"Everybody's watched the games. It looks like right now there is a question about the quarterback position and how they're going to handle it," Schefter said.

" And Carson Wentz looks like he's in line to start Monday night and you have to wonder what's going to happen with the quarterback position. " Now, we're not saying that Wentz is a great quarterback, but with how bad Murray has looked this season, it's conceivable he could provide an upgrade for Minnesota as a passer.

We've seen Wentz put up some big games with the Vikings in the past, also, with Wetnz throwing for north of 300 yards twice last season. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears defense during the second half at at Soldier Field.

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThat's because the Bills have sported one of the league's worst pass defenses, with Buffalo ceding the third-most passing yards per contest this season. The Bills have seen their young cornerbacks in Maxwell Hairston and Davison Igbinosun struggle, and so much so that they felt compelled to bring Tre'Davious White back.

If Wentz proves to be a better passer than Murray, it's going to make guarding guys like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, among others, even more difficult for the Bills during a game in which points could be at a premium for Buffalo against Minnesota's elite defense. Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News.

He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.